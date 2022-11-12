Lana Condor Was Once Told to ‘Be More Like Hello Kitty,” Which She Calls ‘So Insulting’

Lana Condor rose to fame in 2018, thanks to her work in Netflix’s To All the Boys film series. However, she had been hard at work in Hollywood for several years before that. Condor, who was raised with strong opinions and a solid work ethic , hasn’t had the easiest time in the industry. On several occasions, she has even faced sexism and discrimination. In a 2020 Variety interview, Condor called out one casting person who told the young actor to be “more like Hello Kitty.”

What did Lana Condor say about an audition that went wrong?

Lana Condor attends the 23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards on April 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the CDGA

Sexism and discrimination have affected nearly every industry, and Hollywood is no exception. Over the years, a few stars have called out their own personal experiences with discrimination, including Condor. In a 2020 interview with Variety , the star revealed she once had an unpleasant experience in a casting room. Condor detailed how the casting person told her to be “more like Hello Kitty.”

“I remember when she said that, I just was like, ‘I don’t know what you mean.’ I straight up — you kind of have to call that out,” Condor said. She went on to explain that “Hello Kitty doesn’t have a mouth. (So as) a woman, I’m like, ‘One, you want me to be more like Hello Kitty, but she doesn’t have a voice.’ That’s so insulting to me.”

Lana Condor has been open about discrimination

While Condor might have felt uncomfortable in the moment, she’s used her platform since becoming famous to call out discrimination. She’s pointed out that the entertainment industry has a long way to go to erase stereotypes and put everyone on an equal playing field. As she told Variety in her 2020 interview, “We’re making strides, and I see that. When I go into rooms now, I’m taken more seriously. However, those little blurbs remind me that there’s still so much more work to be done in the industry and to knock out that ignorance.”

Condor has also discussed the importance of women claiming lead roles in movies. She feels the conversation around strong female characters should change. In a 2020 interview with Interview Magazine , Condor said she doesn’t agree with those who persist in asking her if she’s “Team Peter or Team John” regarding her role in the To All the Boys franchise .

“You have an Asian-American lead, and everyone is celebrating this diversity in the movie, and yet when journalists ask you about the movie, it has nothing to do with that,” Condor said . “When you’re talking about female-led movies, all they want to do is ask about the love interest. As much as I think we’re making progress, those are really realistic reminders that we have a long way to go.”

What’s next for Lana Condor?

In recent years, Condor has branched out from the franchise that made her famous. She takes pride in choosing unexpected roles that challenge her creatively. Most recently, she appeared in the 2022 film Moonshot , a sci-fi rom-com starring Cole Sprouse, Zach Braff, and Emily Rudd.

She will also be experimenting with voice acting. Condor can be heard in the upcoming animated comedy Coyote vs. Acme , set to release in 2023, according to IMDb . For Condor, a bright young star who is talented and bold, the sky is the limit.

