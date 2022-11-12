ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Lupita Nyong’o Says Marvel Media Training Is Really Just ‘a Lot of Emails’

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the year’s most highly-anticipated films. The film was in flux as Marvel Studios grappled with the unexpected death of franchise star Chadwick Boseman. However, after a lot of emotional upheaval and a good bit of planning, the film debuted on November 11, 2022. The cast of the film has done the talk show circuit leading up to its release. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o , alluded to the strict secrecy that surrounds Marvel projects — including emails.

What did Lupita Nyong’o say about getting ‘a lot of emails’ from Marvel?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3buDNS_0j841pjj00
Lupita Nyong’o attends the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England | Lia Toby/Getty Images

There’s a lot of secrecy surrounding the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever . When the stars of the film go out to promote it, they are under strict guidelines as to what they can and cannot reveal. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel , Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia, revealed that she and the other stars of the film have been through extensive Marvel “media training.”

Nyong’o explained to Kimmel that the stars receive “lots of emails” listing all the things they cannot talk about publicly. “And they send it to you many times, so it’s stressful to have your inbox full of these emails,” Nyong’o joked. Then, they saw it in action. Kimmel went on to prod Nyongo’s co-star, Letitia Wright, about whether or not she’s the new Black Panther . But the actors remained resolute, refusing to dish out any secrets.

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are expected to keep a lot of secrets

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a film franchise that is built on secrets. The films drop huge bombshells on viewers. Therefore, the stars are tasked with the responsibility of keeping those secrets prior to the debut of their respective projects. Most Marvel stars seem to have no problem keeping secrets. But over the years, a few particular actors have struggled with that task.

Tom Holland is the most notorious example. Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, has become notorious for his tendency to blurt out spoilers during interviews. The actor let one big spoiler fly during the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming , when he accidentally revealed that there were multiple Spider-Man films coming when Marvel Studios itself hadn’t yet confirmed that. So Marvel Studios, wise to Holland’s tendency to spoil plotlines, started pairing Holland with his more composed co-star, Benedict Cumberbatch, in an attempt to keep Holland from letting secrets fly.

What do fans know about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was confirmed years ago. But after the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, fans were unsure how the franchise would proceed. Leading up to the release, most still aren’t clear on what exactly happens in the film, or who will assume the mantle of the Black Panther after the tragic death of King T’Challa. According to IMDb , the film details how the people of Wakanda struggle with their grief all while grappling with a new threat from the undersea nation of Talokan.

Most of the original cast will be returning to their roles, including Wright, Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett. New cast members also joined the film, including Tenoch Huerta as Namor, the ruler of Talokan. Now, fans can uncover the secrets of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , with the film currently playing in theaters.

RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Stars Alex Livinalli and Tenoch Huerta Call Joining the Cast ‘a Gift’

Comments / 0

Related
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
thezoereport.com

Lupita Nyong’o Wears One Stunning Hairstyle After Another On Her ‘Black Panther’ Press Tour

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Lupita Nyong’o has shown up to each and every stop on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever press tour looking like a goddess. In addition to her usual glamorous, show-stopping gowns, the actor has worn a variety of chic, sculptural hairstyles that are straight-up works of art. The majority of her looks can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Vernon François, who has been accompanying the star during the film’s promotional engagements tour. Most recently, François created Lupita Nyong’o’s star-shaped locs updo that will surely go down as one of her most stunning appearances ever — and that’s saying something considering Nyong’o’s status as an all-time beauty icon.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
POPSUGAR

Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"

The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
Popculture

Kendall Jenner Raises Eyebrows With Sexy 'Toy Story' Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner put a mature spin on a children's move character for her Halloween costume this year. The reality star dressed up as Jessie, the cowgirl doll included in the Toy Story franchise starting with Toy Story 2. However, Jenner's take on the costume was much more risque than anything Disney and Pixar would approve.
Collider

Lupita Nyong'o Says Speaking Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Was A "Gift"

The Black Panther legacy goes far beyond screens. As well as producing a superhero that is sure to be admired for generations to come, it made waves as the first mainstream superhero film to spotlight both a Black hero and a reel of strong Black women. It also seamlessly integrated African culture into the finest details of the screenplay - something which has pretty much never been seen in the superhero realm. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has kicked this up a notch. Not only does it do what its predecessor did so effortlessly, but it also makes space to spotlight Mesoamerican culture. This inclusion is built into the story of mutant superhuman Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the ruler of the thriving - and very powerful - underwater kingdom Talokan, which heavily pulls influence from indigenous Mayan culture.
People

Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home. In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider. "When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a...
ABC News

Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Decider.com

Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

221K+
Followers
120K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy