Kirtland vs. Dalton football: Hornets hammer Bulldogs with dominant third quarter
MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final
It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area
If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Week ahead weather: Temps fall, snow returning
Brrr! The winter-like weekend continues as our lake effect snow machine kicked on bringing snow showers to our snowbelt region throughout the day Sunday.
Blaze Pizza North Canton
North Canton's Blaze Pizza restaurants. If you are looking for something a little different and want to see what attracted Lebron James to buying into the franchise. Check out Blaze Pizza restaurant in North Canton. This fast growing franchise has added the Greater Akron are to its list of locations delivery available.
Akron to renovate 1 of 2 outdoor pools
It may be the middle of November, but the City of Akron is already looking forward to the summer of 2023.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland
Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
1 man injured in shooting at Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday night
A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of the Giant Eagle off of West 117 Street in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Police Department confirmed to News 5.
Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
Brunswick community remembers 17-year-old boy who unexpectedly died
A 17-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
Ohio Veterans Memorial Park provides moving tribute to fallen Ohio heroes
A candlelight tribute was held for Ohio soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country at Ohio Veterans Memorial Park in the Village of Clinton, ten miles Southwest of Akron.
Flat Earther Fights Physicist at Kent State
Cops at Kent State University in Ohio were called upon to break up a bizarre brawl that erupted between a Flat Earth enthusiast and a scientist who took issue with the controversial conspiracy theory. The very strange incident reportedly occurred this past Tuesday when Peter Jarvio arrived on campus with a sizeable display which argued that the moon landings were a hoax and, in fact, our planet is not round. Stationed outside of a university building, the conspiracy theorist spoke to several students about his unique ideas until he caught the attention of one particular passerby who had his own passionate feelings about these subjects.
