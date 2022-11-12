ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

News-Herald.com

Kirtland vs. Dalton football: Hornets hammer Bulldogs with dominant third quarter

MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
whbc.com

Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final

It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area

If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
akronlife.com

Blaze Pizza North Canton

North Canton's Blaze Pizza restaurants. If you are looking for something a little different and want to see what attracted Lebron James to buying into the franchise. Check out Blaze Pizza restaurant in North Canton. This fast growing franchise has added the Greater Akron are to its list of locations delivery available.
NORTH CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you looking for a place to grab a delicious breakfast?. If you're out in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these local joints. This place on the westside serves great breakfasts at inexpensive prices. Many customers love their country fried steak with sausage gravy, homemade corned beef hash, and Greek breakfast, which includes tasty grilled gyro meat, eggs, hash browns, toast, and a side of cucumber sauce. If you're a big fan of meat, check out their aptly-named meat stack sandwich, which is served on grilled sourdough and filled with a scrambled egg patty, two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two pieces of Canadian bacon, American cheese, and Swiss cheese. If you prefer something sweet, check out their banana caramel walnut waffles. And if you love tater tots, many of their breakfast entrée options include tots as a side.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland radio station flips to Christmas music beginning Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. It is a time when holiday shopping begins, winter temperatures move in, and Christmas music returns to the airwaves. Cleveland FM radio station Majic 105.7 will transition to playing holiday music beginning Friday morning. Majic 105.7 is...
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

Flat Earther Fights Physicist at Kent State

Cops at Kent State University in Ohio were called upon to break up a bizarre brawl that erupted between a Flat Earth enthusiast and a scientist who took issue with the controversial conspiracy theory. The very strange incident reportedly occurred this past Tuesday when Peter Jarvio arrived on campus with a sizeable display which argued that the moon landings were a hoax and, in fact, our planet is not round. Stationed outside of a university building, the conspiracy theorist spoke to several students about his unique ideas until he caught the attention of one particular passerby who had his own passionate feelings about these subjects.
KENT, OH

