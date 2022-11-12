Read full article on original website
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Colonel Crawford on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg business donates $14,415 to Habitat for Humanity
PERRYSBURG – For the third year in a row, Cutting Edge Countertops has made a donation to Habitat for Humanity. For every purchase made during the month, Cutting Edge Countertops donated a percentage of the sales to advance the Habitat for Humanity mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. That added up to $14,415.
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
utrockets.com
Toledo Punches Ticket to 2022 NCAA Championship Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's cross country team got the news it was hoping to hear on Saturday -- the Rockets were chosen as an at-large selection for the NCAA Cross Country Championship meet in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Rockets learned of their good news...
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening. Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior...
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
MLive.com
Nebraska coach saw some of SEC’s best teams up close, believes Michigan would hang
ANN ARBOR -- Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph was an assistant at LSU for five years, including when the Tigers went 15-0 and won the national championship in 2019. After seeing this year’s Michigan team up close on Saturday, he believes the Wolverines possess similar traits. Michigan pounded...
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
Delaware Gazette
Ohio State rolls over Indiana, moves to 10-0
COLUMBUS — Heading towards a season-defining showdown with rival Michigan at the end of the month, No. 2 Ohio State remained on track on Saturday with a 56-14 thumping of Indiana to remain unbeaten on the season. Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud added to his Heisman Trophy resume with 297...
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
sent-trib.com
Last commercial Perrysburg Heights annexation completed
PERRYSBURG — The last commercial annexation from Perrysburg Heights is almost finished with its integration into the city. The property, which is being referred to as the Taco Bell parcel, was annexed by the city on Sept. 6, but the residential property still needs to have the zoning changed to commercial land. It is one step closer to finishing that process after a Nov. 1 public hearing, held prior to last week’s council meeting.
sent-trib.com
Property Transfers: 11-11-22
827 Legacy Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Suzanne Swoap and Russell Youngpeter, $48,000. 432 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Gary and Susan Leking, to Zachary Henline, $18,000. 434 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Zachary Henline, to Gary and Susan Leking, $400,000. 100, 1004 and 0 George...
Delaware Gazette
Tigers run away from Eagles, 42-21
Big Walnut was special on special teams, using some fireworks on the opening kickoff and an onside kick midway through the third quarter to stay within striking distance, but Massillon Washington was better in the other two phases of the game en route to a 42-21 Division II regional semifinal win Friday night at Arlin Field in Mansfield.
UAB falls to Toledo in inaugural Barstool Sports Invitational
It was certainly a tale of two halves for the UAB basketball team. The Blazers shot out to a double-digit lead in the first half but got loose with the ball in the second in falling 93-85 to Toledo in the Barstool Sports Invitational, Friday, Nov. 11, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
13abc.com
Person shot overnight on City Park and Greene Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting took place on City Park and Greene Street. The victim’s hand was struck by a bullet and their condition is unknown. There are no known suspects at this...
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
