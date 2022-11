What looked like a bit of a farfetched thought just over three weeks ago has become a reality. The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially going bowling! Following their third straight win in a 24-10 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers, the Hawkeyes hit the bowl eligibility threshold of six wins. After sitting at 3-4 and some leaving this team for dead, head coach Kirk Ferentz rallied the locker room in a way only he always can. He has the Hawkeyes playing complementary football, having fun, and right back in the thick of things in the Big Ten West. In fact, while the Hawkeyes are...

