ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pahomepage.com

Clifford reflects on significance of landmark passing milestone

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — On a rainy, cool Saturday evening in Happy Valley, senior quarterback Sean Clifford became Penn State’s all-time leading passer, surpassing Trace McSorley. “I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” said Franklin. “He’s been here a long time,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Penn State’s defense shines for second-straight week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Penn State’s 30-0 win over Maryland, a lot could be said about the run, with freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combining for nearly 200 yards. But, shutting a conference opponent out grabs the headlines. For the second consecutive season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy