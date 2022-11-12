Alec Baldwin sued multiple crew members of the beleaguered film Rust on Friday, arguing they were the ones responsible for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The lawsuit, according to The Washington Post, claims armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; assistant director Dave Halls; prop director Sarah Zachry; and Seth Kenney, who assisted the armorer, were negligent in creating a safe environment and whose “misconduct” led to Hutchins’ death. It’s an effort by Baldwin to “clear his name,” according to the lawsuit. A cadre of people, including some of the crew members and Baldwin, were interviewed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in an ongoing criminal investigation into the shooting, even as a medical examiner ruled Hutchins’ death an accident. Baldwin was later sued by Hutchins’ widow, Matthew Hutchins, though they settled earlier this year. The film is still surprisingly destined to continue shooting early next year, with Matthew Hutchins on board as a producer.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO