California State

Popculture

Alec Baldwin Loses Legal Battle in 'Rust' Lawsuit

Alec Baldwin has lost at least one legal battle related to a Rust shooting lawsuit. According to Deadline, Baldwin filed a motion asking the court to remove him from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell's negligence lawsuit. On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Mitchell can continue pursuing her negligence and other claims against Baldwin and El Dorado Pictures Inc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF

Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit

(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin Sues Film Crew Over “Rust” Shooting

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several members of the crew for “Rust.”. Alec Baldwin is suing several crew members of the film, Rust, after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Baldwin’s legal team argues armorer Hannah...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others

The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Comedian Dies

Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
HipHopWired

Dave Chappelle Hosting ‘SNL’ Leads To Alleged Boycott By Show’s Staff Writers

Comedian Dave Chappelle still can’t seem to shake his arguably well-earned reputation for being insensitive at best, bigoted at worst towards the LGBTQ community, and, specifically, towards trans people. Last week, it was announced that Chappelle would host “SNL” for the third time with musical guest Black Star on November 12. next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw […] The post Dave Chappelle Hosting ‘SNL’ Leads To Alleged Boycott By Show’s Staff Writers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Sues ‘Rust’ Crew Members in Quest to ‘Clear His Name’

Alec Baldwin sued multiple crew members of the beleaguered film Rust on Friday, arguing they were the ones responsible for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The lawsuit, according to The Washington Post, claims armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; assistant director Dave Halls; prop director Sarah Zachry; and Seth Kenney, who assisted the armorer, were negligent in creating a safe environment and whose “misconduct” led to Hutchins’ death. It’s an effort by Baldwin to “clear his name,” according to the lawsuit. A cadre of people, including some of the crew members and Baldwin, were interviewed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in an ongoing criminal investigation into the shooting, even as a medical examiner ruled Hutchins’ death an accident. Baldwin was later sued by Hutchins’ widow, Matthew Hutchins, though they settled earlier this year. The film is still surprisingly destined to continue shooting early next year, with Matthew Hutchins on board as a producer.
WASHINGTON STATE
Albany Herald

The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation

The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band's verified account.
Rolling Stone

FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”  The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
VIRGINIA STATE

