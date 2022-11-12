Read full article on original website
Popculture
Alec Baldwin Loses Legal Battle in 'Rust' Lawsuit
Alec Baldwin has lost at least one legal battle related to a Rust shooting lawsuit. According to Deadline, Baldwin filed a motion asking the court to remove him from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell's negligence lawsuit. On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Mitchell can continue pursuing her negligence and other claims against Baldwin and El Dorado Pictures Inc.
WTRF
Alec Baldwin accuses ‘Rust’ crew of negligence in suit
(WTRF) — In seeking to clear his name, actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit alleging negligence of several “Rust” film crew members over last year’s fatal shooting on set, according to ABC News. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, naming the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Alec Baldwin Sues Film Crew Over “Rust” Shooting
Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several members of the crew for “Rust.”. Alec Baldwin is suing several crew members of the film, Rust, after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Baldwin’s legal team argues armorer Hannah...
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
'He Broke a TV In Half': Pete Davidson Has Explosive MELTDOWN On Set, Forced To Take Time Off From Filming Show After Tantrum
Pete Davidson was forced to take some time off from filming his latest project after having a meltdown on set, which included breaking a television in half, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. The alleged incident went down on Thursday while filming his new TV show, Bupkis, in New...
Chris Cuomo Reportedly "Fuming" at Ratings, Making Demands
Reports are coming out of cable news startup NewsNation that their new star anchor, Chris Cuomo, is demanding to be moved to a new timeslot amid shrinking ratings, according to the reports.
NBC New York
‘Saturday Night Live' Star Chris Redd Hospitalized After Being Attacked in NYC
Comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Redd was taken to a local New York City hospital on Wednesday night after he was allegedly attacked by a stranger outside a comedy club. The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that a 37-year-old male was struck in...
Capt. Hollywood: The ex-LAPD boss who tipped off CBS to Moonves assault claim
The actions of former Cmdr. Cory Palka, a 34-year veteran of the LAPD who mingled with celebrities, are under scrutiny.
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others
The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
Iconic Comedian Dies
Iconic comedian Leo Gallagher has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. Gallagher reportedly died due to organ failure, his family stated to NBC News. He had reportedly been unwell after suffering multiple heart attacks recently, passing while in hospice care in Palm Springs, California.
Dave Chappelle Hosting ‘SNL’ Leads To Alleged Boycott By Show’s Staff Writers
Comedian Dave Chappelle still can’t seem to shake his arguably well-earned reputation for being insensitive at best, bigoted at worst towards the LGBTQ community, and, specifically, towards trans people. Last week, it was announced that Chappelle would host “SNL” for the third time with musical guest Black Star on November 12. next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw […] The post Dave Chappelle Hosting ‘SNL’ Leads To Alleged Boycott By Show’s Staff Writers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
Alec Baldwin Sues ‘Rust’ Crew Members in Quest to ‘Clear His Name’
Alec Baldwin sued multiple crew members of the beleaguered film Rust on Friday, arguing they were the ones responsible for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The lawsuit, according to The Washington Post, claims armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; assistant director Dave Halls; prop director Sarah Zachry; and Seth Kenney, who assisted the armorer, were negligent in creating a safe environment and whose “misconduct” led to Hutchins’ death. It’s an effort by Baldwin to “clear his name,” according to the lawsuit. A cadre of people, including some of the crew members and Baldwin, were interviewed by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in an ongoing criminal investigation into the shooting, even as a medical examiner ruled Hutchins’ death an accident. Baldwin was later sued by Hutchins’ widow, Matthew Hutchins, though they settled earlier this year. The film is still surprisingly destined to continue shooting early next year, with Matthew Hutchins on board as a producer.
Albany Herald
The Neighbourhood drops drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegation
The Neighbourhood have ousted drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping a woman and apologized for it. María Zardoya, of the band The Marías, shared her account of the incident on the Instagram Stories portion of the band's verified account.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Speaks Out About Appearance With Dave Chappelle
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T joined Dave Chappelle in a controversial Saturday Night Live appearance. And the actor/rapper who plays Fin says he doesn’t care what people think. After all, Ice-T doesn’t pay attention to the so-called cancel mob. He’s the pioneer of original gangsta rap, so let’s...
FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home
At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.” The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
