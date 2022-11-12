Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
5 killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in California
LOS ANGELES — Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County that shuttered the roadway for hours. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 4:30 a.m. just north of Mugu Rock, according to Ventura County Fire Capt. Brian McGrath. Firefighters arrived to find both vehicles on fire.
Bodies of adult and child found in sea in search for missing gym millionaire Rainer Schaller after private plane crash
THE bodies of an adult and a child have been found at sea in a search for missing millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family after their private plane crashed off the coast of Costa Rica. Officials made the tragic find during a search for the McFit founder, 53, his girlfriend,...
Homicide investigation underway after Oregon man found dead in parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 33-year-old man was recently discovered in a parking garage. On Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 11:25 p.m., North Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau responded to a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lloyd Center to perform a welfare check, police said. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a deceased male.
Man and Woman from Calif. Drown in 6-Ft. Waves While Vacationing in Maui, Officials Say
The victims, both in their 40s, died while exploring Keanae Landing, according to the Maui Fire Department, despite the efforts of a good Samaritan who jumped into the water to help A man and woman from California were vacationing in Hawaii last week when they drowned off the coast of Maui, according to local authorities. The victims, both in their 40s, died on Thursday following the incident near Keanae Landing, according to a statement from the Maui Fire Department shared Sunday on Facebook. The male victim was first to enter the water around...
Pilot, passenger statements describe Hawaii helicopter crash
The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents related to the crash that injured all six people on board, but the agency has yet to release a probable cause for why the helicopter suddenly made “violent and uncommanded yaw and pitch changes.” The morning of the crash, the pilot and a mechanic took the helicopter on a operation control flight after its engine had been changed and there were no issues with the flight, according to the pilot’s accident report. The documents did not specify exactly when the engine was changed. The pilot then took the helicopter on two tours, which were also normal and uneventful.
Hiker in Critical Condition After Plunging 150 Feet From Hawaii Trail
A hiker is in critical condition after falling off a hiking trail in Hawaii on Sunday. According to reports, the fall occurred on the Olomana trail in Windward Oahu. Per reports from the Honolulu Fire Department, a group of people was hiking between the second and third peaks when a man plummeted 150 feet. The department later said they received an emergency call just past 4:40 p.m. and then worked to create a landing zone at the Maunawili Neighborhood Park.
Couple knocked over by huge wave while recording holiday video to send to children
A couple got soaked by a huge wave as they attempted to record a message for their children while on holiday.Ann and Steve McCauley decided to travel to Maui for a getaway after moving to California to retire.While in the Napili Shores resort on 10 October, the couple decided it would be nice to to the beach to record a video for their children and grandchildren.Steve begins recording, saying “Welcome to our vacation…” before a huge wave crashes behind them.“We showed the video to our family and they all laughed,” the couple said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsOne killed and three hospitalized after stabbing among family members in CaliforniaTimelapse of debris flow in San Bernardino mountains amid massive mudslide
Upgrades to Kailua roundabout raises concerns
The roundabout fronting Kalapawai Market on Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road leading into Lanikai is getting an upgrade.
Comments / 0