Ferris State, GVSU Advance to GLIAC Volleyball Tournament Championship

By Tyler Driesenga
 2 days ago
BIG RAPIDS – Ferris State will meet Grand Valley State for the GLIAC Volleyball Tournament Championship on Saturday after the Bulldogs and Lakers won semifinal matches on Friday night.

The Bulldogs dropped the first set against fifth-seed Michigan Tech before taking the match in a hard-fought four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 27-25 & 26-24.

Meanwhile, in the nightcap, sixth-seeded Grand Valley State pulled off its second upset of the conference tournament, eliminating second-seeded Northern Michigan in five sets, 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 24-26 & 16-14.

The Lakers and Bulldogs will play for the conference championship, and an automatic bid to the Div. 2 NCAA Tournament, on Saturday at Wink Arena at 4:00.

