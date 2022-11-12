Waco, TX-- Adam Flagler danced just to the right of the top of the key in front of the Baylor bench; poetry in motion as the veteran handled the basketball with ease. Crossover right, between the legs crossover left, step back, a final right cross leading to a drive where Flagler stopped on a dime and sunk his signature 15-foot bank shot.

