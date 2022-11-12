ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Comes Back to Beat Western Michigan in Volleyball

By Tyler Driesenga
 2 days ago
MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan Chippewas dropped the first two sets to rival Western Michigan on Friday night but came all the way back to win it in five sets.

The Chippewas fell 16-25 and 21-25 in the first two sets before winning the next three by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 15-11.

Mallory Hernandez led the way for CMU with a team-leading 25 kills. Aly Gurtiza played well defensively for the Chippewas, finishing with 29 digs.

CMU will play Western Michigan again on Saturday night before finishing the regular season at Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night.

Central Michigan has a record of 17-10 this season, 10-6 in conference play. The Chippewas are tied for second in the MAC West behind Ball State.

