Towson 80, Penn 74
TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-3) Greene 6-16 0-0 14, Plet 0-4 1-2 1, Doss 4-13 4-4 15, Milton 5-12 0-1 11, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 5-7 47.
Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62
OKLAHOMA ST. (2-1) Boone 4-7 1-1 9, Cisse 5-9 1-2 11, Anderson 7-10 3-3 18, Thompson 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 6-10 0-0 16, Asberry 4-7 2-2 13, Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 1-1 0-0 3, Manzer 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 9-10 91.
Colorado 78, No. 11 Tennessee 66
COLORADO (2-1) Lovering 1-2 1-1 3, Gabbidon 2-9 3-5 8, O'Brien 1-5 0-0 2, Ruffin 2-5 1-1 5, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Simpson 7-16 7-9 23, Hammond 4-6 0-0 9, da Silva 5-7 2-2 14, Hadley 2-5 1-1 5, Clifford 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-62 16-21 78.
South Alabama gets another shot at No. 18 Alabama
The South Alabama Jaguars nearly pulled off an upset against Alabama last year. Now they get another chance, but this
High school football final playoff scores in South Mississippi
Here is every final score from the playoffs on the Coast.
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA playoffs first round
Here are Louisiana high school football playoff scores from Friday: Bi-District Division I Non-Select Benton 41, Ponchatoula 7 ...
Ricardo Allen to Serve as Honorary Captain for Purdue Football's Game Against Northwestern
Former Purdue safety Ricardo Allen will be the team's honorary captain for Saturday's matchup against Northwestern. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
George Mason 73, American 56
AMERICAN (0-2) O'Neil 2-12 0-0 4, Rogers 2-7 0-0 6, Knotek 3-5 0-0 9, Smalls 9-17 0-0 21, Stephens 1-5 1-2 3, Sprouse 2-6 0-0 6, Donadio 2-5 0-0 5, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 1-2 56.
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115
GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115.
Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
Denver 126, Chicago 103
DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
Watch: John Calipari Speaks to Media Ahead of Champions Classic
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the No. 4 Wildcats' Champions Classic matchup against Michigan State on Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Calipari spoke on the health status of Oscar Tshiewbe, what he saw out of the Spartans in their loss to ...
LSU powers past UL-Lafayette in fall baseball exhibition, 13-4
Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an 8-2 advantage in runs...
DeVonta Smith explains how his years at Alabama help him keep the Eagles' undefeated start in perspective
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to their best start in franchise history, but for DeVonta Smith and his teammates, nothing matters but the next week.
Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in...
LHSAA playoffs: Top performers in Monroe-area from high school football 1st round playoffs
Here are the top performers from the opening round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association from the Monroe-area:. Amareya Greeley, Carroll: Greeley returned two fake punts for touchdowns for the Bulldogs but it wasn't enough as Carroll fell to Breaux Bridge in the Non-select Division II playoffs opening round Friday night.
