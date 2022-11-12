ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVNews

Towson 80, Penn 74

TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
TOWSON, MD
WVNews

Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-3) Greene 6-16 0-0 14, Plet 0-4 1-2 1, Doss 4-13 4-4 15, Milton 5-12 0-1 11, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 5-7 47.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNews

Oklahoma St. 91, Oakland 62

OKLAHOMA ST. (2-1) Boone 4-7 1-1 9, Cisse 5-9 1-2 11, Anderson 7-10 3-3 18, Thompson 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 6-10 0-0 16, Asberry 4-7 2-2 13, Harris 3-4 0-0 9, Smith 3-3 2-2 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Church 1-1 0-0 3, Manzer 0-0 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-64 9-10 91.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WVNews

Colorado 78, No. 11 Tennessee 66

COLORADO (2-1) Lovering 1-2 1-1 3, Gabbidon 2-9 3-5 8, O'Brien 1-5 0-0 2, Ruffin 2-5 1-1 5, Wright 3-5 0-0 8, Simpson 7-16 7-9 23, Hammond 4-6 0-0 9, da Silva 5-7 2-2 14, Hadley 2-5 1-1 5, Clifford 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-62 16-21 78.
BOULDER, CO
WVNews

George Mason 73, American 56

AMERICAN (0-2) O'Neil 2-12 0-0 4, Rogers 2-7 0-0 6, Knotek 3-5 0-0 9, Smalls 9-17 0-0 21, Stephens 1-5 1-2 3, Sprouse 2-6 0-0 6, Donadio 2-5 0-0 5, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 1-2 56.
WVNews

Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

GOLDEN STATE (115) D.Green 3-7 0-0 6, Wiggins 10-18 3-4 26, Looney 4-7 0-0 8, Curry 9-17 6-6 27, Thompson 6-16 0-0 17, Kuminga 1-4 1-1 3, Lamb 2-4 0-0 5, DiVincenzo 1-3 2-2 5, Poole 6-14 3-3 18. Totals 42-90 15-16 115.
WVNews

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Denver 126, Chicago 103

DENVER (126) Gordon 4-6 4-6 13, Porter Jr. 11-16 3-3 31, Jokic 4-4 0-0 8, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 4-5 10, Murray 9-18 3-3 23, Cancar 1-1 0-0 3, Je.Green 3-5 0-0 6, Nnaji 2-2 0-0 4, Brown 5-9 1-1 12, Jordan 2-2 0-1 4, Braun 3-6 2-2 9, Reed 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 48-80 17-21 126.
WVNews

Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135

OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams in...
WASHINGTON, DC

