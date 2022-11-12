FINAL: Michigan State hockey completes weekend sweep in 4-3 victory over No. 10 Ohio State

No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Michigan State football is one game closer to bowl eligibility. The Spartans defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 27-21 Saturday in East Lansing thanks to solid offensive performances from both the run and the pass game. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while Rutgers sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.Sixth-year punter Bryce Baringer continued to prove why he's the best in the nation. He nailed a 64-yard punt, which is no record for the veteran punter, but still gave his team a solid defensive position throughout the game. The Spartans had...
Friday, Nov. 11 vs. IllinoisMichigan State Volleyball went head-to-head against the Fighting Illini Friday night, falling 3-0 for their 12th consecutive loss. It was a hard-fought match on both ends of the net with all three sets being won by three points or less. The Green and White came out of the woodwork swinging led by sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Moore, dishing out 13 kills. Moore took flight numerous times, spiking the ball on the other side of the net and firing up the Spartans next to her. In all matches played, she was leading the charge from above the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
In the first round of NCAA Tournament play, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer downed the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 thanks to a score from graduate student forward Camryn Evans in extra time on a chilly night in East Lansing.Fans filled out the DeMartin stands to see who would survive and advance.First 45Milwaukee got a quick start and netted a goal just six minutes in. Redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble was able to slip by her defenders and maneuver around redshirt senior goalkeeper Lauren Kozal for a chip shot. Sophomore forward Lainey Higgins was credited with the assist.Despite controlling most of the possession...
SAN DIEGO - Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo called a vintage timeout with the Spartans trailing 64-63 with 15.6 to play after MSU led for the majority of the game. The drawn-up play went pear-shaped, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins was forced to heave a three-pointer that was off the mark, sealing a 64-63 win for No. 2 Gonzaga aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Armed Forces Classic. Junior center Mady Sissoko was particularly strong in the first half and had perhaps his best game in green and white, finishing with a team-leading 14 points and nine rebounds....
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
After weeks of choppiness and lack of rhythm, Michigan State's offense finally found some consistency in a 27-21 win over Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The unit certainly wasn't perfect against the Scarlet Knights. There were missed opportunities in the red zone, a couple of rough overthrows from redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and two failed fourth-down conversions. However, the Spartans were able to actually move the ball with some consistency throughout the afternoon both through the air and on the ground. That improved look on offense can be tied directly to the improved rushing attack. "When we're running the ball well, it opens everything...
CORONADO, Calif. - As MSU was tied at 63 with No. 2 Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, senior forward Drew Timme drew a foul on MSU junior center Mady Sissoko.He missed the first free throw and canned the second, giving the Bulldogs a one-point lead in what served as the game-winning point with 1:51 to play. But perhaps more importantly, the foul was Sissoko's fifth, disqualifying him from the game. Normally, that wouldn't be too much of an issue, but not Friday night. Not when graduate forward Joey Hauser was already on the bench with five...
In their first NCAA Tournament victory since 2008, fourth-seeded MSU women's soccer survived the Milwaukee Panthers 3-2 in extra time at DeMartin Stadium Friday night.Milwaukee got an early lead with a goal from redshirt junior forward Natalie Auble six minutes into the match. Despite the many shot attempts from MSU, that was all the scoring booked in the first half for either side. Head Coach Jeff Hosler knew that his team had to keep grinding to mount a comeback."We kept our foot on the gas," Hosler said. "That's what we needed to do. It's a mentality you have to have...
Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana. Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Despite dominating in total yards, time of possession and total plays, Michigan State went to the locker room with just a seven-point lead against Rutgers. Redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 172 yards and a touchdown, completing 13 of 23 attempts. On the other side of the ball, sophomore Cal Haladay had a team-high 10 tackles at the half, as well as 0.5 TFLs. Balanced offenseAlthough it hasn't been great all season, Michigan State's ground game finally found some success in the first half against Rutgers. Averaging under 100 yards per game in the season, the Spartans had 111 rushing yards...
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "All I do is paint shoes, customized shoes," Kato Mitchell said. His work has been hailed by football players and by LeBron James himself, who gave him a shout-out on Twitter. It all started after Mitchell painted cleats for Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Junior.
Urban Meyer was with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff crew during the network’s pregame coverage of Ohio State-Indiana. However, the former Florida and Ohio State head coach wasn’t at the desk with Rob Stone, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn, and Matt Leinart during halftime of the game between the Buckeyes and Hoosiers. Per Stone, Meyer was feeling “under the weather”, leading to his absence.
Michigan State University is partnering with the East Lansing Department of Police and Public Safety, MSU Health Care and the Ingham County Health Department to hold a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Breslin Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Members of the community will have access to vaccinations against influenza and the bivalent COVID-19 vaccinations and their boosters."That'll be important for the campus community if they're thinking about another level of protection," MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.Young adults in a college setting tend to have higher rates of transmission of illness, especially in closed spaces such as basketball games that become popular during flu season. Community leaders are hoping to get ahead of any outbreak. Experts say that this flu season could see higher rates of transmission of influenza as well as COVID-19, hence the vaccine clinic offering both doses. They continue to suggest masks if there are symptoms of sickness.Students can always schedule an appointment through Olin Health Center or the MSU Pharmacy to receive vaccinations at any time.
The police investigation into the tunnel incident following the Michigan-Michigan State game has officially been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review.Melissa Overton, the U-M Deputy Chief of Police and Public Information Officer announced the update Saturday night in a statement."In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," Overton said in the statement. "The case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for review."She also confirmed no further information will be shared at this time."We understand and appreciate your interest in this unfortunate and unusual...
CORONADO, Calif. - When 2011 rolled around and Michigan State prepped for a groundbreaking matchup versus North Carolina aboard the USS Carl Vinson, Sean Newman was disappointed. A lifelong Spartan fan, Newman had just graduated from MSU in 2010, narrowly missing out on the experience as a student. He also was in the process of enlisting in the military, narrowly missing out on the experience as a soldier. Newman was stuck in no-man's-land. Then 11 years later, MSU announced it was returning to San Diego to play in the Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. It was perfect for now-Lieutenant Commander...
