Philadelphia 105, Utah 98
UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
Washington 102, Memphis 92
MEMPHIS (92) Aldama 6-11 0-0 15, Brooks 7-22 2-2 19, Adams 6-8 0-0 12, Jones 7-18 2-2 17, Konchar 3-9 0-0 7, Clarke 1-7 2-4 4, LaRavia 1-5 0-0 2, Roddy 5-11 1-2 11, Chandler 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-96 7-10 92.
Analysis: Gabe Madsen’s career high leads Utah over CSU Bakersfield
Utah led start to finish at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Friday, beating CSU Bakersfield 72-44 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Towson 80, Penn 74
TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
FOX Sports
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
How BYU allowed an upset to get away at No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team fell to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road Friday.
George Mason 73, American 56
AMERICAN (0-2) O'Neil 2-12 0-0 4, Rogers 2-7 0-0 6, Knotek 3-5 0-0 9, Smalls 9-17 0-0 21, Stephens 1-5 1-2 3, Sprouse 2-6 0-0 6, Donadio 2-5 0-0 5, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 1-2 56.
Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-3) Greene 6-16 0-0 14, Plet 0-4 1-2 1, Doss 4-13 4-4 15, Milton 5-12 0-1 11, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 5-7 47.
Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135
OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
UC Irvine beats No. 21 Oregon for first time in 40 years
Unranked UC-Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., taking control late in the first half and
Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
Nevada men's basketball: Pack looks to keep improving against William Jessup on Tuesday
After a hard-fought win over WAC preseason favorite Grand Canyon, Nevada men’s basketball gets a scheduling break. The William Jessup Warriors of the NAIA come to town Tuesday — and with the way the Wolf Pack is playing at the moment, it would take a small miracle for the Warriors to pull this one out. ...
Stanford suffers another blowout loss: 42-7 at No. 13 Utah
Coming off a 52-14 home loss to Washington State, the Stanford Cardinal actually held a lead at No. 13 Utah after the first quarter of play. But Stanford allowed 42 unanswered points in the final 45 minutes of action for a 42-7 loss. The Cardinal got on the board first...
247Sports
Slow start, turnovers cost Hawaii in 41-34 loss to Utah State
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors had its best scoring performance of the season, but they were unable to catch the Utah State Aggies. UH turned the ball over four times and played from behind nearly all game long, eventually falling 41-34. Utah State’s second snap of offense on Saturday was a...
3 keys to BYU basketball’s close loss to No. 19 San Diego State
The BYU Cougars men’s basketball team led the 19th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs but faltered down the stretch.
Fresno State at UNLV: BarkBoard Game Thread
The Fresno State Bulldogs are in Allegiant Stadium for a Friday night matchup at the UNLV Rebels. And BarkBoard.com is live at the scene! Get live updates from the staff and discuss the game with fellow Red Wavers as it unfolds in the BarkBoard Game Thread. GAME DETAILS. How to...
