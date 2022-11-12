ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Philadelphia 105, Utah 98

UTAH (98) Markkanen 6-13 1-4 15, Olynyk 4-9 6-6 14, Vanderbilt 4-6 1-2 9, Clarkson 4-15 2-2 12, Conley 1-7 0-0 3, Gay 1-1 0-0 3, Kessler 1-5 0-2 2, Beasley 6-13 2-2 18, Horton-Tucker 3-10 0-0 7, Sexton 7-15 1-5 15. Totals 37-94 13-23 98.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Washington 102, Memphis 92

MEMPHIS (92) Aldama 6-11 0-0 15, Brooks 7-22 2-2 19, Adams 6-8 0-0 12, Jones 7-18 2-2 17, Konchar 3-9 0-0 7, Clarke 1-7 2-4 4, LaRavia 1-5 0-0 2, Roddy 5-11 1-2 11, Chandler 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 38-96 7-10 92.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Towson 80, Penn 74

TOWSON (3-0) Thompson 4-9 6-8 14, Gibson 4-7 1-1 11, Holden 4-12 7-9 17, Russell 1-7 1-2 4, Timberlake 7-12 5-7 23, Hicks 2-3 2-2 6, Biekeu 2-2 0-1 4, Sylla 0-2 1-2 1, Conway 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 23-32 80.
TOWSON, MD
FOX Sports

Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
POCATELLO, ID
WVNews

George Mason 73, American 56

AMERICAN (0-2) O'Neil 2-12 0-0 4, Rogers 2-7 0-0 6, Knotek 3-5 0-0 9, Smalls 9-17 0-0 21, Stephens 1-5 1-2 3, Sprouse 2-6 0-0 6, Donadio 2-5 0-0 5, Ball 1-3 0-0 2, Gleaton 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwyn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 1-2 56.
WVNews

Mississippi St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (1-3) Greene 6-16 0-0 14, Plet 0-4 1-2 1, Doss 4-13 4-4 15, Milton 5-12 0-1 11, Curry 0-5 0-0 0, Ware 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Martinez 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 5-7 47.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNews

Oklahoma City 145, N.Y. Knicks 135

OKLAHOMA CITY (145) Dort 8-11 6-6 24, Pokusevski 5-8 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 7-9 0-0 17, Giddey 10-14 2-2 24, Gilgeous-Alexander 13-22 9-10 37, Muscala 2-3 0-0 6, Jal.Williams 4-6 0-0 8, K.Williams 1-3 1-2 3, Joe 3-6 0-0 8, Mann 1-3 0-0 3, Wiggins 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 55-88 18-20 145.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) -- West Virginia University is expected to announce the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons this afternoon, according to sources within the school. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Slow start, turnovers cost Hawaii in 41-34 loss to Utah State

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors had its best scoring performance of the season, but they were unable to catch the Utah State Aggies. UH turned the ball over four times and played from behind nearly all game long, eventually falling 41-34. Utah State’s second snap of offense on Saturday was a...
LOGAN, UT
247Sports

Fresno State at UNLV: BarkBoard Game Thread

The Fresno State Bulldogs are in Allegiant Stadium for a Friday night matchup at the UNLV Rebels. And BarkBoard.com is live at the scene! Get live updates from the staff and discuss the game with fellow Red Wavers as it unfolds in the BarkBoard Game Thread. GAME DETAILS. How to...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy