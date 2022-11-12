Penn State men’s hockey moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 6 comes after Penn State split its series against No. 1 Minnesota. The Nittany Lions stole a 4-2 away win on Thursday, marking the second week in a row Guy Gadowsky’s team knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State couldn’t complete the sweep on Friday, as the Golden Gophers won 3-1.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO