State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Ranked No. 6 In USCHO Poll

Penn State men’s hockey moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 6 comes after Penn State split its series against No. 1 Minnesota. The Nittany Lions stole a 4-2 away win on Thursday, marking the second week in a row Guy Gadowsky’s team knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State couldn’t complete the sweep on Friday, as the Golden Gophers won 3-1.
Onward State

Gameday Observations: Maryland

Penn State football is on a winning streak, folks. The Nittany Lions dominated Maryland amid rainy conditions en route to a 30-0 victory at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. An effective ground game and a stout defensive performance ultimately propelled James Franklin’s squad to a convincing win. Military Appreciation Game...
Onward State

Penn State Renews Program Dominance Over Maryland With Shutout Win

When the clock ticked down to double zeroes after Penn State football’s shutout win over Maryland, nearly nobody was left in a soggy Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions built a 27-point lead by halftime and were just about ready to plug in their reserves. Despite a rainy and eventually cold day, nearly 109,000 people filed into the bleachers in Happy Valley.
Onward State

Jake Pinegar’s ‘Investment’ In Penn State Paying Dividends Amid Hot Streak

Penn State’s season has been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far, and that’s almost what you can say about Jake Pinegar’s career as a Nittany Lion. Pinegar came into the program as Penn State’s starting kicker back in 2018, making 13 starts as a true freshman after Tyler Davis graduated. His freshman year was a solid one, as he led the Big Ten in total points with 101 and made 16-of-24 field goals.
Onward State

No. 14 Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0 Amid Downpour

No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) as torrential rain swamped Beaver Stadium Saturday. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points.
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 11

Another week of college football is in the books, folks. While the Nittany Lions celebrated a big 30-0 win over Maryland, former Penn Staters didn’t necessarily fare as well. Let’s take a peek into how former Penn State football players fared around the college football scene this weekend.
Onward State

No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Straight Sets

No. 16 Penn State women’s volleyball (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) took down Indiana (13-14, 6-9 Big Ten) in three sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) on Friday night in Bloomington. Allie Holland led the Nittany Lions with 10 kills followed by Katie Clark, Alexa Markley, and Kashuana Williams each with eight kills apiece.
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland

Following a dominant 45-14 victory over Indiana last week, Penn State will come back to Happy Valley for a matchup against Maryland. The Nittany Lions enter the game 7-2, hoping to keep its chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game alive. On the other hand, the Terps come into Beaver Stadium off a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin in Madison last Saturday.
Onward State

Sean Clifford Passes Trace McSorley As Penn State’s All-Time Leading Passer

Penn State football has a new passing king, folks. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford has passed Trace McSorley as the Nittany Lions’ all-time passing leader. Clifford came into Saturday’s game against Maryland just 15 yards behind McSorley’s record of 9,899 career passing yards. The veteran signal-caller broke the record in the first quarter of Saturday’s home matchup.
Onward State

No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Tops Lock Haven 44-3 In Season Opener

No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) dominated Lock Haven (0-1) with a score of 44-3 in its first dual Friday. The defending 2022 National Champions dominated in their first dual of the 2023 season, winning nine of their ten bouts. The Nittany Lions claimed three pins, three technical falls, and two major decisions en route to their first win of the season.
Onward State

Lady Lions Dominate Fairfield 77-49

Penn State women’s basketball (2-0) took down Fairfield (1-1) on Friday night, by a massive margin of 77-49. The Lady Lions took control of the game early and didn’t relinquish, while Marisa Makenna recorded a second-straight double-double to stay undefeated. How It Happened. Penn State started off the...
