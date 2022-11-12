Read full article on original website
Penn State Men’s Hockey Ranked No. 6 In USCHO Poll
Penn State men’s hockey moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week’s USCHO Poll. The move to No. 6 comes after Penn State split its series against No. 1 Minnesota. The Nittany Lions stole a 4-2 away win on Thursday, marking the second week in a row Guy Gadowsky’s team knocked off the No. 1 team in the country. Penn State couldn’t complete the sweep on Friday, as the Golden Gophers won 3-1.
Gameday Observations: Maryland
Penn State football is on a winning streak, folks. The Nittany Lions dominated Maryland amid rainy conditions en route to a 30-0 victory at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. An effective ground game and a stout defensive performance ultimately propelled James Franklin’s squad to a convincing win. Military Appreciation Game...
Penn State-Rutgers To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On The Big Ten Network
No. 14 Penn State football’s November 19 matchup with Rutgers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. from SHI Stadium, the team announced Sunday morning. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. This will be the Nittany Lions’ fifth 3:30 p.m. kickoff of the year. It’s also...
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton And Jake Pinegar Earn Weekly Big Ten Awards
Penn State true freshman running back Nick Singleton and veteran kicker Jake Pinegar have been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively, following Penn State’s blowout win over Maryland. This is the third time Singleton has earned the weekly honor....
Penn State Renews Program Dominance Over Maryland With Shutout Win
When the clock ticked down to double zeroes after Penn State football’s shutout win over Maryland, nearly nobody was left in a soggy Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions built a 27-point lead by halftime and were just about ready to plug in their reserves. Despite a rainy and eventually cold day, nearly 109,000 people filed into the bleachers in Happy Valley.
Jake Pinegar’s ‘Investment’ In Penn State Paying Dividends Amid Hot Streak
Penn State’s season has been a bit of a bumpy ride thus far, and that’s almost what you can say about Jake Pinegar’s career as a Nittany Lion. Pinegar came into the program as Penn State’s starting kicker back in 2018, making 13 starts as a true freshman after Tyler Davis graduated. His freshman year was a solid one, as he led the Big Ten in total points with 101 and made 16-of-24 field goals.
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Tops No. 15 Purdue In Four Sets
No 16. Penn State women’s volleyball (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) took down No. 15 Purdue (18-8, 9-7 Big Ten) in four sets (21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 25-19) on Saturday night in West Lafayette. Prior to the match, the teams were tied for fifth place in the Big Ten. Now, Penn...
No. 14 Penn State Sinks Maryland 30-0 Amid Downpour
No. 14 Penn State football (8-2, Big Ten 5-2) shut out Maryland (6-4, Big Ten 3-4) as torrential rain swamped Beaver Stadium Saturday. Although the offense had a strong outing, Penn State’s defense did not allow Maryland any breathing room. In the first half, the Terrapins eked out just 27 yards of total offense compared to the Nittany Lions’ 27 points.
Penn State Field Hockey Downs Albany 1-0, Advances To NCAA Tournament Semifinal
No. 6 Penn State field hockey took care of business against No. 16 Albany Sunday afternoon, advancing to the NCAA tournament semifinal. After defeating No. 12 Louisville on Friday, the Nittany Lions had another rematch with Albany, who they defeated earlier this season 6-2. It was a very back-and-forth defensive...
‘Maryland Is Just Maryland’: Chop Robinson Dominates On-Field Reunion With Former Team
In 2021, Chop Robinson could only watch as Penn State rolled over his team 31-14 on his home turf. Taulia Tagovailoa was forced to throw 57 times in an unsuccessful attempt to halt the momentum of a record-breaking Sean Clifford-Jahan Dotson connection. Robinson would swap allegiances just a few months later, transferring to Penn State in April.
Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Quinnipiac With 4-1 Win In First Round Of NCAA Tournament
No. 2-seed Penn State women’s soccer (14-4-3, 5-3-2 Big Ten) took a 4-1 win over Quinnipiac (15-3-1, 9-1 MAAC) Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Kate Wiesner’s goal in the first half set the stage for the action-packed match against the Bobcats....
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 11
Another week of college football is in the books, folks. While the Nittany Lions celebrated a big 30-0 win over Maryland, former Penn Staters didn’t necessarily fare as well. Let’s take a peek into how former Penn State football players fared around the college football scene this weekend.
No. 16 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Straight Sets
No. 16 Penn State women’s volleyball (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) took down Indiana (13-14, 6-9 Big Ten) in three sets (25-22, 25-23, 25-22) on Friday night in Bloomington. Allie Holland led the Nittany Lions with 10 kills followed by Katie Clark, Alexa Markley, and Kashuana Williams each with eight kills apiece.
Gameday Coverage: No. 14 Penn State vs. Maryland
Following a dominant 45-14 victory over Indiana last week, Penn State will come back to Happy Valley for a matchup against Maryland. The Nittany Lions enter the game 7-2, hoping to keep its chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game alive. On the other hand, the Terps come into Beaver Stadium off a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin in Madison last Saturday.
Sean Clifford Passes Trace McSorley As Penn State’s All-Time Leading Passer
Penn State football has a new passing king, folks. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford has passed Trace McSorley as the Nittany Lions’ all-time passing leader. Clifford came into Saturday’s game against Maryland just 15 yards behind McSorley’s record of 9,899 career passing yards. The veteran signal-caller broke the record in the first quarter of Saturday’s home matchup.
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Tops Lock Haven 44-3 In Season Opener
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (1-0) dominated Lock Haven (0-1) with a score of 44-3 in its first dual Friday. The defending 2022 National Champions dominated in their first dual of the 2023 season, winning nine of their ten bouts. The Nittany Lions claimed three pins, three technical falls, and two major decisions en route to their first win of the season.
Lady Lions Dominate Fairfield 77-49
Penn State women’s basketball (2-0) took down Fairfield (1-1) on Friday night, by a massive margin of 77-49. The Lady Lions took control of the game early and didn’t relinquish, while Marisa Makenna recorded a second-straight double-double to stay undefeated. How It Happened. Penn State started off the...
From Dive Bars To Festivals: The Roof Crafts Album From Tour Experiences
From jamming in local dive bars to touring up and down the East Coast, Penn State alumni-founded rock band “The Roof” is preparing to release a new album inspired by time on the road. The Roof’s lineup consists of Francis Musaraca on vocals, Jake Finkbiner on lead guitar,...
