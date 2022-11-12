Read full article on original website
Alloy Development’s First All-Electric Tower in Downtown Brooklyn Seeks 100 Percent Local Renewable Energy
Alloy Development (Alloy) today announced plans to power the city’s first electric residential tower with 100 percent renewable energy. The Brooklyn-based firm recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) that seeks to partner with a community solar developer to enroll 100 Flatbush, the mixed-use tower now rising in Downtown Brooklyn, in community solar projects that will secure a 100 percent renewable energy supply for the building. The 44-story project is part of the first phase of the Alloy Block, a mixed-use development that will comprise five old and new buildings and will provide residential, office, cultural and retail space, as well as the city’s first two public schools designed to meet Passive House compliance. Construction of 100 Flatbush, which Alloy also designed, recently reached the halfway point and is expected to be complete in 2024. Local green energy non-profit Solar One is advising Alloy on the RFP through its Here Comes Solar program.
Mavashev of Alpha Realty Brokers the $24M Sale of Crown Heights Multifamily
Alpha Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 792 Sterling Place in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn which traded at $24,000,000 in an off market transaction. Managing Principal Lev Mavashev, represented both parties in the transaction. This is the first sale of the building since the site was acquired for $4.7 million in 2007 and the property was.
An Equestrian’s Dream Greenwich Estate Trots to Market Priced at $5M
Atop almost 7.5 acres of rolling greens, this Connecticut estate is calling out to equestrians. The circa-1734 main house couldn’t be more countryside picturesque, looking more akin to the properties of rural Litchfield County. However, the home is actually in affluent Greenwich and less than an hour outside of New York City. Asking $4.995 million, it’s also the perfect landing spot for watching all the seasons of New England on foot or on horseback.
Mayor: Shelton's Mas property nears capacity with latest sale
SHELTON — The Mas property is at or near capacity, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.
EP Engineering Participated in the 30th Annual Canstruction Design Competition
EP Engineering is proud to announce its participation in the 30th annual Canstruction design competition at Brookfield Place. Canstruction is an international charity competition where architects, engineers, contractors, and students compete to design and build structures made entirely from full cans of food. The cansculptures will be on display from November 3rd to the 14th .
TMP to debut Wall Street concepts; a ‘SoNo Holiday Extravaganza’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Wall Street Area design concept to be revealed Monday. Norwalkers can weigh in on the new Wall Street Area Concept Design to be unveiled by the Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department (TMP), Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 until 6 p.m. at the “Second Wall Street Corridor Design Charrette Meeting and Open House” at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., 2nd floor meeting room. The design uses input rendered last June by over 350 residents, business owners, and leaders. An open house from 6 until 8 p.m. will follow the one-hour presentation, according to a news release, Mayor Harry Rilling will be on hand.
Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
You Must Try These 10 Bagel Shops Near Westchester, NY
Three years ago, I took my first trip to California. A memory on Facebook popped up recently where I documented a few points from my journey with stopping in at various airports and then finally making it out west:. Things I've learned from my travels yesterday:. - Restaurants like to...
Shearman & Sterling Brings Workplace of the Future to Life
Global law firm Shearman & Sterling has completed the transformation of its New York City headquarters at 599 Lexington Avenue. The modernized space is a testament to the firm’s commitment to fostering a more connected, inclusive and engaged global culture. Completed in two short years, the project provides an enhanced client experience that reinforces the firm’s environmental, social and governance goals, and reduces its overall carbon footprint.
25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December
Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
‘Self-proclaimed Witch’ Dies In Hudson Valley, New York Crash
A Hudson Valley grandmother passed away at the age of 52. New York State Police confirmed a fatal crash that took the life of a Dutchess County Woman. On November 8, 2022, the New York State Police began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on Slate Quarry Road in the town of Clinton at approximately 6:05 p.m.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
White Plains laundromat owner says construction is negatively impacting his business
Laundromat owner Jeff Pinerio fears he will have to shut down his business completely as a result.
SUV crashes into busy restaurant in Westchester County, workers, customers narrowly escape unharmed
The restaurant was filled with customers at the time.
Who Is Serving Up the Best Food in NYC? New List Ranks Top Restaurants
The debate over where to find the best food in New York City is a never-ending exercise bound to make your wallet lighter and your stomach fuller. It's nearly impossible to agree on who cooks up the best dish of food in the Big Apple, but that never stops the time-honored tradition of ranking which restaurants serve up the finest dining.
Vintage Photograph From 1913 Shows Fort Tryon Park Before the Cloisters Were Built
Fort Tryon Park is a 66 acre park established in 1935 that sits at the Northern tip of Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. In this vintage photograph of the area captured two decades prior, you can see the private C.K. Billings Estate along with its impressive arched pathway structure and massive mansion, sitting where The Met Cloisters sits today.
Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out
Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen County
If there is one thing that New Jersey is great at, it's Italian food. Our state has one of the richest histories of Italian-American cuisine, and if you ask me, it's home to the best pizza in America. (Sorry, New York.)
