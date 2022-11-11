ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 9

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

Well gosh , let's hope so, if it took 90 days to drop 14 lbs that's not a good wright loss plan.

Reply(1)
10
Related
realitytitbit.com

Pregnancy rumors surround Annie and David after new 90 Day Fiance trailer

We take a look at the rumors surrounding if Annie is pregnant from 90 Day Fiance after the trailer showed the pair visiting a doctor following three months after her last menstrual cycle. David is already a father to two daughters, Ashley and Brittani, and a son, Jacob, from a...
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance's Angela Deem looked super different in her younger years

Fans of 90 Day Fiance admit that Angela Deem is “almost unrecognizable” in old photos from when she was a young woman. Angela has been on the show trying to marry her partner, Micheal, for years now but viewers aren’t her biggest fans as of recently. Despite...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call out Robyn Brown for ‘Baiting’ Kody Brown Into Responding to Christine Like a ‘Toddler Throwing a Tantrum’

Sister Wives fans took to social media to exclaim Robyn Brown “baited” Kody Brown into responding to Christine Brown like a “toddler throwing a tantrum” during the newest episode of the TLC series. Their observation came on the heels of a clip leading up to the series’ Nov. 13 episode titled “A Knife in the …
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
Us Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Original Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together?

Looking for lasting love. 90 Day Fiancé has been captivating audiences since its premiere in 2014 — and has more success stories than viewers might think. The TLC reality series, whose seventh season aired in early 2020, follows hopeful couples who have applied for or received their K-1 visas and must get married within 90 […]
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up after more than 90 day hiatus from Instagram

Pedro Jimeno has stayed relatively inactive following his divorce from Chantel Jimeno, but The Family Chantel star is now upping his Instagram game. Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno rose to fame after their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, as well as 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The duo instantly became fan favorites as they became one of the most entertaining families to watch.
realitytitbit.com

Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update

Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives: Robyn Brown Thinks Meri Should Just Leave Kody

On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, Robyn Brown and Meri Brown will sit down to delve into Christine’s decision to leave Kody. But the conversation won’t simply focus on this single failed relationship. At various points, it will shift to where Meri stands with...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy