Aidan O'Connell connected with Payne Durham for a pair of touchdowns, including the decisive score, as Purdue upset No. 21 Illinois 31-24 on Saturday in Champaign, Ill. With the win, the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) moved into a tie for first in the Big Ten West with the Fighting Illini (7-3, 4-3).

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO