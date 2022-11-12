ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

UConn coasts past Boston on strength of Adama Sanogo's 27 points

Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points and 15 rebounds as UConn cruised past Boston University 86-57 on Friday night in Storrs, Conn. Sanogo made 12 of 15 shots to lead the Huskies (2-0) to their seventh straight win over BU (1-1). Naheim Alleyne and Tristen Newton each added 11 points, while Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban went for 10 apiece.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT

CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
