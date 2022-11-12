Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Related
Yardbarker
UConn coasts past Boston on strength of Adama Sanogo's 27 points
Adama Sanogo poured in 27 points and 15 rebounds as UConn cruised past Boston University 86-57 on Friday night in Storrs, Conn. Sanogo made 12 of 15 shots to lead the Huskies (2-0) to their seventh straight win over BU (1-1). Naheim Alleyne and Tristen Newton each added 11 points, while Donovan Clingan and Alex Karaban went for 10 apiece.
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT
CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Rutgers loses Paul Mulcahy for most of game but still holds off UMASS Lowell
Fans wondered how the Scarlet Knights would account for the graduation of their top two players from a year ago. Yet the Scarlet Knights showed that they could win not only without the services of Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr, but also without captains Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy.
Rare defensive miscue costly as Cicero-North Syracuse falls to Scarsdale in boys soccer state semi
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A near-impenetrable defense has been the strength of the Cicero-North Syracuse boys soccer team for the second half of the season. That wall finally cracked at an inopportune time on Saturday. The Northstars couldn’t dig out from quick goal surrendered early in the game and lost to...
Comments / 0