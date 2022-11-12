Read full article on original website
New Restaurant Opening Soon in Downtown Rochester
I know there has been a lot of talk lately about businesses leaving downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About a month ago, Newt's and Hefe Rojo closed for good. Throughout the pandemic, it seemed like businesses along 1st Ave. were closing at an unbelievable pace. But today, I've got a bit of good news instead! A new restaurant is opening in downtown Rochester!
Rochester Area Rest Stop to Close Monday
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rest stop near Rochester is scheduled for a temporary closure starting on Monday. A MnDOT news release indicates the westbound I-90 Marion Rest Area will close at 7 a.m. The closure is to allow crews to install a new water treatment system. The facility is...
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota
I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to be home and one of our favorite things to do is drive through the light display at Lights at Bluff Valley. I know we don't have snow yet (which I am fine with!) but I wondered if they had their opening date listed yet. I was browsing through a bunch of websites and Facebook pages and was shocked when I saw "Closed Permanently" posted.
Rochester Singer-Songwriter Performs New Original Song Live on Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day, and this morning there was a special live, "ThankYou Veterans" broadcast in SE Minnesota. People calling in to thank loved ones for serving, comments from Spotted In Rochester being shared, and a live performance of a very powerful song, fitting for this day. Click Play to...
How Long You Have to Clear Snow from Your Rochester Sidewalk
We've got the first real snowfall of the season on our hands. That means it's time to pull out the shovel and snow plow, if you haven't already, to clear out the driveway and also the sidewalk in front of your house. Most homes in Rochester, MN have a sidewalk in front of their house, and it's the property owner's responsibility to make sure that the sidewalk is clear of snow and ice. So how long do you have to clear the snow in order to avoid citation?
Work-From-Home Scam Costs Byron Woman Thousands
Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Byron woman is out nearly $4,000 after she reportedly fell victim to a work-from-home scam. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman said the apparent scam began when the woman was offered a remote work position on LinkedIn from a Florida-based company called Exactech. The woman told a sheriff’s deputy she received two checks totaling $4,500 and was instructed to send money to the company to cover the costs of remote-work supplies.
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
Kids Say the Darndest Things, Rochester 5th Grade Edition (VIDEO)
In 2018 I visited the classroom of Sarah Blaisdell, a 5th-grade teacher at Elton Hills Elementary (now at Rochester's Overland Elementary). The students were kind enough to let me ask them about their Thanksgiving plans, and what they were thankful for. Thanksgiving is still a couple of weeks away, but...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota
Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
‘The Voice’ Finalist Is Bringing Popular Christmas Concert to Rochester
Remember a few years ago, when everything we knew in life basically stopped? One of the things that people in Minnesota said they missed the most was live music. Honestly, I didn't realize how much I missed that part of life until I heard that first drumbeat at a live concert at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. If you missed it too, well those drums will be beating as one of the finalists from "The Voice" will be on stage for all of us to enjoy!
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Rochester and the surrounding areas. Forecasters predict the impacted counties could get 1-2 inches of snow. The predicted snowfall could create slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions that could impact the Monday evening commute. The...
Lake City Man Hurt After Vehicle Hits Cow
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man was brought to a hospital after the vehicle he was driving struck a cow Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report says 39-year-old Corey Fritsch was driving a 2013 Subaru Impreza north on Hwy. 63 when the vehicle struck a cow at the intersection of 63 and County Rd. 70 about three miles south of Zumbro Falls. The vehicle-animal collision occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
Deer Hunts Underway at Olmsted County Parks
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The firearm deer season is underway in Minnesota and in two parks in Olmsted County. Chester Woods Park closed Thursday and will remain shuttered to the public through Sunday for the Disabled American Veteran (DAV) shotgun deer hunt. The county park between Rochester and Eyota is also scheduled to be closed from November 19-November 27 for a shotgun deer hunt featuring 40 hunters who were granted permission to hunt the grounds through a lottery drawing.
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Rochester City Council Considering Sidewalk Repair Funding Plan
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A change in the way the City of Rochester pays for sidewalk replacement and repair projects is on the agenda for Monday evening's meeting of the City Council. The establishment of a Sidewalk Improvement District Program has been up for discussion numerous times over the...
Chain-Reaction Crash Near St. Charles Injures Child, Teen
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- State troopers responded to a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles east of St. Charles late Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report indicates 71-year-old Dale Hinckley of Chatfield was waiting to make a left turn in a Chevy Silverado off eastbound Hwy. 14 in the eastern outskirts of St. Charles. Another eastbound Chevy Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Carter Burt of Utica, was stopped behind Hinckley’s pick-up.
