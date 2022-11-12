Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements. The first changes drivers may see are activation of traffic signals that will control Southport Road at local roads east and west of the highway. Drivers should expect several traffic changes in the next month as additional ramp movements come online. Stay alert for a changing traffic pattern for Mann Road at Thompson Road and the on-ramp to eastbound I-465. The signal will give both directions of Mann Road a green light at the same time, requiring left-turning traffic to yield to oncoming traffic. Crews have fully removed the old I-465 center median between Mann Road and Harding Street and are beginning to repave the area. Expect nighttime left lane closures with construction trucks entering and exiting the traffic from the left lane. Trucks will also be entering and exiting S.R. 37 traffic at Southport Road and Banta Road as paving of the future I-69 lanes continues in the area. Road crews are making progress in repaving Wicker Road following drainage structure installation near S.R. 37. Expect the temporary traffic signal to be removed by next week.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO