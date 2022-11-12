Read full article on original website
marinelink.com
Strategic Marine to Build Three Chartwell Marine-designed Crew Transfer Vessels
Singapore-based shipbuilding company Strategic Marine has signed an order to build three ‘Brevity’-class crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from Chartwell Marine. The Brevity-class 27-meter catamaran design forms part of Chartwell’s new offshore wind support vessel range, which has seen multiple orders in the UK and USA since its launch in June 2022.
CGD and Neways Sign GaN-based Clean Energy Deal at Electronica 2022
CAMBRIDGE, England & EINDHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops a range of energy-efficient GaN-based power devices to make greener electronics possible, and Neways Electronics (Neways), the international innovator in electronics for smart mobility, semiconductor and connectivity solutions, will sign an agreement to develop high efficiency, photovoltaic solar inverter products based on gallium nitride technology at Electronica 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005576/en/ CGD Board (Photo: Business Wire)
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
marketplace.org
As EV sales accelerate, battery makers face a new shortage of a crucial mineral: graphite
Ford Motor Co. reports that it sold twice as many electric vehicles in the month that just ended as it did in October of last year. But as demand for electrics is surging, manufacturers are facing yet another shortage of yet another crucial material — not lithium this time, but graphite.
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
The Next Web
Swiss scientists’ new see-through solar panels are sweet nectar for startups
As Europe’s transparent solar panel market swells, Swiss scientists have set a new efficiency record for the technology. This could lead the way to energy-generating windows that power up our homes and devices. Also known as Grätzel cells, dye-sensitised solar cells (DSCs) are a type of low-cost solar cell...
onsemi Silicon Carbide Technology Enables All-Electric VISION EQXX to Go Further on a Single Charge
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that Mercedes-Benz adopted onsemi silicon carbide (SiC) technology for traction inverters as part of a strategic collaboration. onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lowers the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. The EV completed a 1,202 km (747 mile) trip from Stuttgart, Germany to Silverstone, England, holding the record for longest distance traveled on a single charge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005607/en/ onsemi’s VE-Trac SiC modules increase the efficiency and lower the weight of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX’s traction inverter, extending the electric vehicle’s (EV’s) range by up to 10%. (Photo: Business Wire)
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
EV startup Faraday Future signs deal to raise up to $350 million
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE.O) said on Monday it had signed a deal to raise up to $350 million as the electric-vehicle startup looks to roll out its FF 91 luxury car.
archpaper.com
A BIM workflow that helps Architects collaborate better, deliver faster
Collaboration is one of BIM’s unique selling points, but it remains a significant challenge in BIM workflows. One of the reasons for this is technical factors like product interoperability. For example, if your firm relies on Revit, you’d agree that most tools that support your workflow do not integrate well and are non-collaborative – Sketchup, Rhino, AutoCAD, etc.
Jabil Opens New Design Center to Support Sector Growth
Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) has officially opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005130/en/ Pictured at the official opening of Jabil’s new Design Centre in Wroclaw, Poland are (l-r): Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield, Jabil Vice President for Business Development Les Pawlak and Jabil Design Engineering Manager Michal Drwiega. The new design center will develop leading edge technologies for multiple industries including the automotive and healthcare sectors. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the 10,000 square foot center will provide a number of highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil’s design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology and advanced manufacturing technology. Jabil’s design center in Wroclaw has a range of capabilities that include electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management and value add/value engineering.
solarindustrymag.com
DOE Releases $350 Million for Energy Storage Demonstration Projects
The Biden-Harris administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), has released nearly $350 million for emerging long-duration energy storage (LDES) demonstration projects capable of delivering electricity for 10 to 24 hours or longer to support a low-cost, reliable, carbon-free electric grid. Funded in part by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding opportunity will advance new renewable energy technologies, enhance the capabilities of customers and communities to integrate grid storage more effectively, increase grid resilience, and more.
LG Energy Solution signs deal to buy lithium battery materials from U.S. firm
South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution announced Friday it has signed a multi-year agreement with U.S. mineral provider Compass Minerals.
PV Tech
Battery storage, agrivoltaics and 1.8 million modules: behind the scenes of Europe’s ‘largest’ solar plant
After Actis-backed developer Rezolv Energy announced its acquisition of what it said will be Europe’s largest solar project earlier this month, PV Tech Premium caught up with Rezolv CEO Jim Campion to discuss the unique blend of power purchase agreements (PPAs) on offer, the rising appeal of the Romanian PV market, and the novel attempt to restore degraded agricultural lands on site.
agritechtomorrow.com
Sensing in a New Light as ams OSRAM Shows Its Latest Advanced Optical Technologies at Electronica 2022
-ams OSRAM will unveil new innovations at electronica in Munich, Germany, November 15-18 -Company to showcase how optical technologies are advancing the automotive and mobility, industrial, horticulture, medical and wearable application areas. ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today it will showcase how its latest...
Silicon Valley chip startup Cerebras unveils AI supercomputer
OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 14(Reuters) - Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems, known in the industry for its dinner plate-sized chip made for artificial intelligence work, on Monday unveiled its AI supercomputer called Andromeda, which is now available for commercial and academic research.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Philadelphia Solar panels to begin US manufacturing through JV with Translucent Energy
Translucent Energy, a U.S. solar technology company, is entering a joint-venture with Jordan-based solar panel manufacturer Philadelphia Solar to bring solar modules to the U.S. market. The company, currently operating as Trading Philadelphia Solar, plans to establish a U.S. manufacturing arm of Philadelphia Solar modules by the end of this year, with full U.S. production by 2024.
emsnow.com
Koh Young will be Showcasing its Award-winning Inspection Solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany
Alzenau, Germany – Koh Young Technology, the industry leader in True 3D measurement-based inspection solutions, will showcase its award-winning inspection solutions at electronica on 15-17 November 2022 in Munich, Germany. We will present our innovative technologies to a global audience at this leading tradeshow in booth A3.358. Additionally, Koh...
ledinside.com
【Exclusive Interview】Seoul Semiconductor’s Automotive Lighting Product Strategies in 2023
According to TrendForce’s latest report ,“2022 Global Automotive LED Product Trend and Regional Market Analysis”, despite the fact that automotive market demand fell due to the Russian-Ukraine conflicts and the Pandemic in China, automotive LED market demand in 2022 increases with the raise in market share of LED headlight and the development of advanced technologies including intelligent headlight, logo lamp, intelligent ambient lamp, Mini LED / HDR automotive display. Looking ahead, automotive lighting products tend to be characterized by personalization, communication display and driver assistance. In this context, TrendForce was honored to interview Allan Yu, sales VP of Seoul Semiconductor’s Shanghai branch company, who kindly shared us with the company’s product strategies of automotive lighting LED.
