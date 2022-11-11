Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round D-Lineman Jerry Tillery?
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham pursuit akin to Dallas Cowboys’ 1995 wooing of Deion Sanders
Jerry Jones said he likes that Cowboys players are opening recruiting receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Jerry Jones Asked If He Thinks Ezekiel Elliott Will Play
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Ezekiel Elliott will take the field against the Packers this weekend. Elliott missed Week 8 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but had the bye week to recover this past weekend. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go,” Jones...
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Source: RB Ezekiel Elliott Could Be ‘Held Out for His Own Good’ at Packers
Two storylines have dominated the week for the Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy's return to Green Bay for the first time since his firing and the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Well, not counting the OBJ Sweepstakes, of course. Elliott suffered a knee sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week...
Decision made on Ezekiel Elliott; Cowboys-Packers announce inactives
The Dallas Cowboys will be without their leading rusher on Sunday, as running back Ezekiel Elliott has been ruled out of the Week 10 contest against the Green Bay Packers. The seventh-year veteran will miss his second-straight game after sitting out the club’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears two weeks ago.
Yardbarker
'Manly' Tony Pollard or Ezekiel Elliott? Tyron Smith FIRST LOOK: Cowboys at Packers News
NOV 11 ZEKE AND/OR TONY? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday continues to maintain that he expects Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play Sunday at Green Bay:. “I do,'' Jones tells 105.3 The Fan. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go.”. There is reason...
Packers-Cowboys Inactives: Elliott Out for Dallas
The Green Bay Packers (3-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday. Green Bay will be without linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes.
