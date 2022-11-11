ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) won't play for Cowboys in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Green Bay Packers. It was reported earlier in the day that Elliott was not expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. It's going to be another Tony Pollard-heavy day for Dallas, and Malik Davis should see some work as a change-of-pace.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Asked If He Thinks Ezekiel Elliott Will Play

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes Ezekiel Elliott will take the field against the Packers this weekend. Elliott missed Week 8 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but had the bye week to recover this past weekend. "Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go,” Jones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy