News-Herald.com
Kirtland vs. Dalton football: Hornets hammer Bulldogs with dominant third quarter
MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.
News-Herald.com
Notre Dame College earns bid to D-II football playoffs; John Carroll shut out in D-III
The Notre Dame College football team received great news Nov. 13. John Carroll did not. Unlike, NDC — which won its conference championship — the Blue Streaks were the Ohio Athletic Conference runner-up to Mount Union and needed a lot of help to earn one of the five at-large bids to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal
TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
News-Herald.com
John Carroll men’s basketball opens with dominant win over Wittenberg
It’s Game 1 of a long season for the John Carroll men’s basketball team, but Coach Pete Moran had to be thrilled Nov. 12. His new-look team put on a defensive show and the offense followed in a 94-72 win over Wittenberg in the second game of the Kaulig Companies Tip-Off Tournament at Mike Moran Court.
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
News-Herald.com
John Carroll’s search for permanent head football coach forthcoming
During John Carroll’s dominant 62-7 win over Otterbein Nov. 12 to close an 8-2 season, Athletic Director Michelle Morgan watched from the sideline. Was she getting one last look at interim coach Drew Nystrom before the offseason with an eye on perhaps her permanent replacement for former coach Rick Finotti, who stepped down last spring?
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
News-Herald.com
Case football struggles in loss to rival Carnegie Mellon
With record-setting quarterback Drew Saxton out with an injury, Case Western Reserve looked to its future at the position Nov. 12 in its rivalry game against visiting Carnegie Mellon. It was a struggle for the Spartans for most of the night in a 20-7 loss that ended their season at...
whbc.com
Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final
It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
OHSAA regional semifinal football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional semifinal scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Tipp City Tippecanoe 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 30.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
Accident: I-90 E closed between Nagel and Crocker in Avon, use Detroit instead
According to a statement from the Avon Police Department on Twitter, I-90 is closed in between Nagel Road and Crocker Road due to an accident. Drivers should use Detroit as an alternate.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area
If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
Semi-truck engulfed in flames on John Carroll University campus
A semi-truck on the John Carroll University campus was engulfed in flames Friday morning.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man
Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
Semi in fiery turnpike crash was carrying pot pies
A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
Missing CSU student found safe: Police
Cleveland police say the missing CSU student who was considered endangered has been found safe.
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
