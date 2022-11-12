ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

News-Herald.com

Kirtland vs. Dalton football: Hornets hammer Bulldogs with dominant third quarter

MACEDONIA — Anyone who ever wondered why the Kirtland football players spend so much time in the weight room got their answer around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. With the Hornets holding a modest 12-0 halftime lead over Dalton in a Division VI, Region 21 semifinal at Nordonia’s Boliatz Stadium, Kirtland asserted its domination in the third quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points and outgaining the Bulldogs, 180-1, in that quarter.
KIRTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mentor’s defense shines in 42-21 win over Medina in Division I regional semifinal

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Mentor’s defense answered the call time and time again. It’s a big reason the Cardinals are advancing in the OHSAA playoffs. Mentor (9-3) had six fourth-down stops and recorded three interceptions to help defeat Medina, 42-21, in their Division I, Region 1 semifinal. The Cardinals advance to the regional championship to play No. 1 seed St. Edward – a 28-7 winner over No. 5 St. Ignatius – next Friday at a site to be determined.
MENTOR, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
News-Herald.com

John Carroll’s search for permanent head football coach forthcoming

During John Carroll’s dominant 62-7 win over Otterbein Nov. 12 to close an 8-2 season, Athletic Director Michelle Morgan watched from the sideline. Was she getting one last look at interim coach Drew Nystrom before the offseason with an eye on perhaps her permanent replacement for former coach Rick Finotti, who stepped down last spring?
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

Case football struggles in loss to rival Carnegie Mellon

With record-setting quarterback Drew Saxton out with an injury, Case Western Reserve looked to its future at the position Nov. 12 in its rivalry game against visiting Carnegie Mellon. It was a struggle for the Spartans for most of the night in a 20-7 loss that ended their season at...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Lake, Massillon Both Win, To Face Off In Regional Final

It’s the match up all of Stark County was hoping for in the OHSAA Football Playoffs – Lake vs Massillon. It all came to fruition on wet and windy Friday night in Division 2/Region 7 as the Lake Blue Streaks defeated Westerville South 16-7 at Crater Stadium in Dover, Ohio and Massillon knocked off Big Walnut 42-21 at Arlin Stadium in Mansfield, Ohio.
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Akron. If you want a great example of the famous Barberton chicken, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for several decades. Check out their signature classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy and tender breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing. It also comes with a side of "hot sauce" (actually a spicy rice and tomato mixture), vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh fries. They also offer a tasty chicken sandwich and homemade chicken noodle soup.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton Area

If you're looking for a great bakery in the Canton area, you should check out these local businesses. For over a century, Norcia Bakery has been offering delicious baked goods. You can't go wrong with some of their freshly baked Italian bread, which is made from a family recipe that has gone unchanged for over 100 years. Customers also highly recommend getting some of their delectable pepperoni rolls; you can't go wrong with either the original pepperoni rolls or sweet dough ones. If you have a sweet tooth, check out their homemade cinnamon rolls or cookies, which are baked fresh every day. They have cookies like butter sugar, chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, lemon, and more.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland Jewish Funerals sold to University Heights man

Cleveland Jewish Funerals in Warrensville Heights was sold Nov. 4 to Ben Rancman of University Heights. The funeral home was opened in June 2021 by Jewish Funerals Inc., a Texas-based Jewish-owned funeral company that has locations in Dallas and Houston. Its Warrensville Heights location was operated with local support from employees like community liaison David Pearl and funeral director Deanna Clingerman.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH

