Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
North Korea put on notice: Nuclear test would draw "unprecedentedly strong" response
The United States, Japan and South Korea warned Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear test would warrant an "unprecedentedly strong response," vowing unity after a blitz of missile launches from the hermit state. Following talks in Tokyo, the three nations' deputy foreign ministers said they would ramp up their deterrence...
104.1 WIKY
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North...
South Korea says recovered North Korean missile dates from 1960s
South Korea said Wednesday that a North Korean missile fired toward the South last week was an SA-5 surface-to-air missile weapon that dates back to the 1960s.Nov. 9, 2022.
NASDAQ
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions
SEOUL, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 kilometres (12 miles)...
AOL Corp
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
Biden, China’s Xi Jinping hold in-person meeting at G-20 Summit in Indonesia
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met in person Monday for the first time since Biden took office on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
Australia PM Albanese to meet with China's Xi on Tuesday
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday he would hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in what would be the first meeting between leaders of the two nations after years of strained ties.
msn.com
US Condemns Apparent Failed ICBM Test by North Korea
(Bloomberg) -- The US condemned what it said was the test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea on Thursday, as Pyongyang continued a barrage of weapons tests to protest allied military drills. Most Read from Bloomberg. The US urged North Korea to halt further “destabilizing” tests and return...
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
The leaders of South Korea and Japan have agreed to keep up efforts to resolve their historical disputes as they're pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats
104.1 WIKY
Japan and US agree to strengthen alliance amid geopolitical tensions
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed at a meeting on Sunday to strengthen their countries’ alliance amid shared concerns over a rise in geopolitical tensions. The two met on the sidelines of a summit of the Association of Southeast...
104.1 WIKY
U.S., Japan, S.Korea to coordinate if N.Korea conducts 7th nuclear test
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The United States, Japan and South Korea will have a coordinated response if North Korea carries out a seventh nuclear test, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as President Joe Biden traveled to the G20 summit in Indonesia. Sullivan,...
Biden working on ties with Southeast Asia in shadow of China
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden joined a conference of southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasize the United States' commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden's efforts at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations...
The US has pledged full military protection against the DPRK to its allies Japan and South Korea
The United States will use all its military capabilities "including nuclear, conventional and missile defense" to protect its allies Japan and South Korea, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said today.
Biden pledges support for S. Korea, Japan in face of N. Korea missile tests
President Joe Biden on Sunday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the security of South Korea and Japan amid continued "provocations" from North Korea's missile tests.
104.1 WIKY
BOJ Governor Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the time being so as to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth. “We are at a stage where we will continue...
Comments / 0