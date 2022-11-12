Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Planning To Split Up WWE Tag Team
Triple H made a lot of calls since taking over WWE’s creative direction. A few of those decisions reversed previous Vince McMahon booking, and it appears that is not going to stop. Robert Roode who has been out of action due to an injury is expected to return to...
wrestleview.com
New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
Bobby Lashley wants another Hurt Business run: ‘I will make sure that somehow, some way, we get back together’
Bobby Lashley is pretty focused right now on wreaking havoc on his own, something he is very well equipped to do. But he hasn’t forgotten his time in The Hurt Business, and he wouldn’t mind if the stable reassembled for another run. Under the guidance of MVP, The Hurt Business included Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, and got a fair amount of TV time during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in May 2020. The group did a nice job not only giving Lashley a mouthpiece and some support, but also elevating Benjamin and Alexander, who have been mostly...
wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Wins NWA World Heavyweight Title At Hard Times 3
The NWA has been grabbing the headlines lately, most notably due to the fallout between company officials and Nick Aldis, who was suspended after handing in his notice and criticizing the promotion. However, the company aired its Hard Times 3 pay-per-view on Saturday, November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, Louisiana, and a new NWA World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
411mania.com
Sheamus Returns On WWE SmackDown, Brawls With The Bloodline
Sheamus is back on WWE TV, returning on this week’s Smackdown and joining his teammates in brawling with The Bloodline. Tonight’s show ended with The Bloodline in the ring celebrating The Usos’ pending status as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions of all-time. As the group was in the ring, Ridge Holland and Butch came out to interrupt and they were joined by Sheamus who made his first appearance since the Bloodline put him “out of action” on October 21st.
ringsidenews.com
Sarah Logan’s New WWE Character Called Out For Being A Blatant Rip-Off
Sarah Logan made a surprise return along with Erik and Ivar (collectively known as the Viking Raiders) on this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown destroying a handful of superstars. However, an impactful return for Sarah Logan was slightly overshadowed by a gimmick ripped off former AEW and indie star Max Impaler.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Seemingly Sets Up War Games Main Event For Survivor Series
For the first time ever, WWE will present two WarGames matches at the marquee Survivor Series premium live event on Saturday, November 26. It was previously confirmed that Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two partners will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a partner in the women's WarGames match. Now, it appears we know the direction for the men's five-on-five match.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Big Move For Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath, WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion, since his return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline remains an imposing figure on Friday Night Smackdown. WWE recently made big move for The Bloodline’s Survivor Series WarGames Match. WWE recently took to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Warned That Fans Won’t Buy His Merchandise After Latest Controversy
Braun Strowman remains one of the biggest stars in all of WWE, but some believe he doesn’t know when to just keep quiet. This has been apparent since his callous remarks about indie wrestlers during the height of the pandemic. In fact, he was also mocked for his recent controversial comments as well.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Ross Claims Former WWE Superstar Was “Unsteady And Unstable”
Jim Ross took his first steps in the wrestling industry all of the way back in 1974 working as a referee for NWA Tri-State which later became Mid-South Wrestling. This means that the announcer has spent the best part of five decades working with and watching the great and the good of the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books SmackDown Women’s Title Match For Survivor Series WarGames
Triple H became WWE’s Chief Content Officer and immediately introduced drastic changes to the overall product and presentation. The Game renamed the annual Survivor Series premium live event to Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will feature two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H had already successfully experimented...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Wants Hollywood Star Worth Over $100,000,000 To Play Him In A Movie
If you ask fans which professional wrestler they think should have a movie made about them, a lot of them will say Ric Flair. And the man himself agrees, even already having an idea of who he’d like to see star as him, and it’s none other than mega superstar Bradley Cooper — aiming high in typical “Nature Boy” fashion.
wrestlingrumors.net
That’s A Long Time: Bad News On Tommaso Ciampa’s In-Ring Status
You never want to hear that. Injuries can be a terrible thing in wrestling as they stop anyone’s momentum out of nowhere. One of the worst things about an injury is that you do not know how long someone is going to be out of action and there can be a lot of waiting involved. That is the case again with a WWE star, who will not be returning to the ring anytime soon.
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
tjrwrestling.net
Corey Graves “Furious” About Recent WWE Storyline
Raw announcer Corey Graves has admitted that he was “furious” at seeing a recent storyline on WWE television play out. Austin Theory had an incredible 2022 being in a featured bout at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Pat McAfee and ended up on the wrong end of a Stone Cold Stunner. Theory was the on-screen protege of then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he ended up in the plum position of winning the Money In The Bank briefcase in early July.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Reacts To The Usos Making History After WWE SmackDown
The Usos are certainly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE. Their accolades speak for themselves as they have taken part in several historic matches over the years. They crossed yet another milestone recently, and Roman Reigns reacted to it as well. As seen on this...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Let 3 WWE Stars Watch The Undertaker’s Final Match While It Was Being Filmed
The Undertaker was a mainstay on WWE programming for years, but in 2020 he officially hung up his boots for good. The former WWE Champion faced off against AJ Styles in the first ever Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 and the match was done in a cinematic style. AJ Styles,...
Comments / 0