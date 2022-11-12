Playland announces early Black Friday deal on season passes

Playland is getting ahead of Black Friday deals, offering its season pass for 30% off until Nov. 25.



The season pass will be on sale for $94.99 plus tax.



The limited-time sale will guarantee $45 off full-price season passes, making less than three visits to the park enough to cover the cost for the season.



The discounted season passes are available on Playland's website.



A new ride is expected to be unveiled this season, along with a plaza fountain show.