Playland announces early Black Friday deal on season passes

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Playland is getting ahead of Black Friday deals, offering its season pass for 30% off until Nov. 25.


The season pass will be on sale for $94.99 plus tax.


The limited-time sale will guarantee $45 off full-price season passes, making less than three visits to the park enough to cover the cost for the season.


The discounted season passes are available on Playland's website.


A new ride is expected to be unveiled this season, along with a plaza fountain show.

