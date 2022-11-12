ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

No. 5 Baylor pulls away to defeat Norfolk State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idgPy_0j83vd9100

Keyonte George drained six 3-pointers and had 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead No. 5 Baylor to an 87-70 victory over Norfolk State in nonconference play on Friday night at Waco, Texas.

Jalen Bridges added 20 points and Adam Flagler tallied 18 for Baylor (2-0). Flagler made four 3-pointers as the Bears were 15 of 38 from long distance.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 24 points and six rebounds for Norfolk State (2-1). Christian Ings added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Kris Bankston scored 10 points.

The contest was a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament first-round game, which Baylor won 85-49.

The Bears shot 49.1 percent from the field, and had a 34-29 rebounding edge. Baylor racked up 12 steals, four by LJ Cryer.

Norfolk State made 50 percent of its shots and was 6 of 17 from behind the arc. The Spartans committed 19 turnovers to the Bears’ 15.

Baylor led by eight at the break before opening the second half with an 11-2 run. Bridges connected on a 3-pointer to end the burst and give the Bears a 53-36 advantage with 16:39 remaining.

Flagler hit a jumper and Langston Love buried a 3-pointer to give Baylor a 64-46 lead with 11:16 left.

The Spartans crept within 69-57 on Bankston’s dunk with 7:05 remaining.

Baylor later ran off eight straight points to put the game away. Bridges converted a three-point play and George scored the next five to make it 83-62 with 3:06 left, and the Bears cruised to the finish.

George made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points in the first half as the Bears led 42-34 at the break.

Baylor held a 30-15 lead after Cryer split two free throws with 9:08 left before Norfolk State made a strong push.

The Spartans scored 16 of the next 22 points and moved within 36-31 on Bryant’s basket with 2:15 remaining.

However, Flagler sank two treys in a 39-second span to help the Bears get the lead up to eight.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Inside the Rise of Chowan University: How Mark Hall is turning around a small school in the HBCU-heavy CIAA conference

The autumns tumbled together enough that Mark Hall needed to devise an easy method to remember his time at Chowan University. After all, a decade-and-a-half wasn’t particularly on the horizon when Hall came to Chowan for his first position as a full-time college football assistant. He had toiled in an entry-level, restricted-earnings post after his playing career making a scant $10,000 at his alma mater, the now-defunct Urbana University, which closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MURFREESBORO, NC
WTKR

Second round high school football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
howafrica.com

Lyman Beecher Brooks, The First President Of Norfolk State University

Lyman Beecher Brooks, the first president of Norfolk State University, was born on May 27, 1910, in Blakes, Virginia, to John Robert Brooks, a farmer and pianist, and Mary Anna Burrell Brooks, a schoolteacher and graduate of Virginia Union University. He started reading at the age of three and received his early education in a one-room school run by his mother. Brooks lived with an aunt while attending the Middlesex Training School in Richmond, which offered three years of secondary education because Mathews County had no high school for African Americans. He majored in mathematics after spending his fourth year of high school at Virginia Union University’s secondary school in Richmond. Brooks came in second place in his class.
NORFOLK, VA
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Williamsburg PD investigate pedestrian accident. Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy