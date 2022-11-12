ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Tulu Smith helps Mississippi State fight off Akron

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQ7ge_0j83vcGI00

Tulu Smith scored 26 points, one shy of his career-high, as Mississippi State fought off Akron 73-54 on Friday in the Barstool Sports Invitational in Philadelphia.

The Bulldogs (2-0) led by eight points at halftime and survived an Akron haymaker early in the second half, leapfrogging back on top by scoring 10 of the ensuing 12 points with eight from Smith in that stretch. Mississippi State continued on to build a 20-point advantage on two occasions down the stretch and strolled to the finish line.

D.J. Jefferies added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State shot 52.7 percent in the game, took 43 rebounds to just 25 for the Zips and forged a 40-20 edge in points in the paint

Xavier Castaneda led the Zips (1-1) with 20 points.

The Bulldogs never trailed in the first half, scoring the game’s first four points, and went up 21-14 after Eric Reed Jr.’s 3-pointer with 6:17 to play. Akron clawed back to within a point when Castaneda canned a pair of free throws at the 4:21 mark before Mississippi State ended the half on a 12-5 spurt to take a 35-27 lead into the break.

Smith led all scorers with 12 points in the first half with Jefferies adding 10 for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State outshot the Zips 59.1 percent to 29.6 percent before halftime, outrebounded Akron 21-13 and led by eight points despite committing 10 turnovers in the half.

Castaneda and Garvin Clarke paced Akron with 7 points apiece. The Zips were only 3 of 15 from beyond the arc over the first 20 minutes of play.

Akron’s pressing defense helped ignite a 9-0 run early in the second half, with a layup by Enrique Freeman off a Castaneda assist giving the Zips their first lead of the game, at 39-38, at the 16:10 mark. But the Bulldogs immediately responded and slowly pulled away for the victory.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer

A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date

Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Worst Coaching Job In College Football

It hasn't been a good season for Texas A&M. In fact, that would be an understatement. The Aggies are 3-7 overall and won't be eligible for a bowl game. This comes after they were a popular pick to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. Paul Finebaum, who's...
The Associated Press

Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy