High school football scores, Week 12 in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG — Ji-Man Choi’s tenure with the Rays seemed likely to end after this season, and that became official Thursday when he was traded to the Pirates. Choi had been in Tampa Bay for 4-1/2 seasons and became something of a fan favorite. But with his salary going up and his production dropping, the Rays seemed likely to move on as they needed to create space on the 40-man roster.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO