ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Make Big Arena Announcement

The Heat have played their home games in this arena ever since it opened on December 31, 1999, and it has hosted some of the franchise’s more memorable moments. In 2006, they won their first NBA championship by defeating Dirk Nowitzki‘s Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in six games, and two of the series’ contests held in Miami were particularly memorable.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans Trade Features Bam Adebayo

Often, the present is at odds with the future. By prioritizing one, you run the risk of neglecting the other. This can happen to NBA teams, too. For example, say you have two career opportunities. One doesn’t pay so well, but it offers potential for upward mobility. The other pays nicely, but it’s not going to help you get any further. Which one do you take?
MIAMI, FL
athleticbusiness.com

New Name for Miami Heat's FTX Arena Following Crypto Exchange Bankruptcy

The Miami Heat will rename FTX Arena after its namesake cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The arena had been called FTX Arena since June 2021 as part of a 19-year, $135-million sponsorship agreement between FTX and Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Heat said...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games.
DETROIT, MI
All Hornets

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Heat

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's game against the Miami Heat. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios

Pics: Miami Heat debut new "Mashup Vol. 2" jerseys

The Heat are known for designing some of the coolest alternative NBA jerseys in the league. The 2017 "Vice" jerseys — white with fuchsia and blue accents — sold more than every other team's City Edition jersey combined that season. The subsequent "Vice" colorways, in black and powder...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with Miami

Phoenix Suns (8-4, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (6-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Miami. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game. The Heat have gone 5-4 at home. Miami is sixth...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy