Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Local business offers free car wash for veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — This Veterans Day, the Fast-Track Carwash is offering a free car wash to those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military. It's a tradition that Fast-Track has upheld for 15 years. They say they have given out over 200 free car washes for veterans.
KVAL
Egan Warming Center to activate Monday night, Nov. 14
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Center will activate on Monday night, Nov 14, the organization said. It will also go on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday nights, Nov. 15 and 16. Shuttles will be available from behind First Christian Church (1166 Oak St, Eugene) from 6:30 p.m. to Midnight.
KVAL
Retirement community honors vets in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Veterans and their spouses were showered with appreciation Friday at the Ocean Ridge Assisted Living Community in Coos Bay. Ten veterans along with about 20 spouses of vets were honored during the community's Veterans Day ceremony. Friends and family were welcomed to the event, along...
KVAL
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
KVAL
Luper Cemetery honors pioneer veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The Luper Cemetery, home to some of the oldest settlers in Oregon, honored its veterans today by marking their graves with American flags. The cemetery and historical site is home to about half a dozen veterans. Some of the veterans' graves date back to the mid...
KVAL
6,500 without power in the Oakway, Willakenzie, Coburg Road areas
EUGENE, Ore. — EWEB is reporting over 6,500 customers are without power in the Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road areas. The outage began around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. EWEB says crews are on scene investigating the cause of the outage and working to restore power. EWEB says there is not yet an estimated time or restoration.
KVAL
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash near Riverbend hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash in north Springfield Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Springfield Police were notified of a motorcycle crash near the Riverbend hospital. A southbound stretch of Martin Luther King Jr Parkway starting at Riverbend Drive was shut down as a...
KVAL
Pac-12 Football: Washington upsets Oregon in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Washington Huskies upset the Oregon Ducks 37-34 Saturday in Pac-12 football. Oregon came into the contest ranked No. 6, the Huskies at No. 24. Washington outscored Oregon 10-3 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Both teams are now 8-2 overall. For more on...
KVAL
Oregon men upset by UC Irvine
EUGENE, Ore. — Just one day after Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he wasn't worried about the Ducks' shooting percentage, they shot 19% from the three-point line in a 69-56 loss to UC Irvine Friday at Matt Knight Arena. The 21st ranked Ducks are still missing a number...
KVAL
Ducks' playoff hopes dashed by Washington loss
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon came into Saturday's matchup against rival Washington on an eight-game win streak and ranked sixth in the College Football Playoffs Ranking. That all changed after the Ducks fell to the Huskies, 37-34. Oregon got off to a slow start offensively, while their defense struggled to...
KVAL
Ducks legend Sabrina Ionescu joins Oregon Women's Basketball support staff
EUGENE, Ore. — She helped put Oregon Women's Basketball on the map and had one of the best careers in NCAA history. Sabrina Ionescu is a legendary Duck, and she is returning to join the program she once played for. Head coach Kelly Graves announced Friday that Ionescu has...
KVAL
Red Devils fight to win first 2A State Championship
LOWELL, Ore. — Over the Dexter Reservoir Bridge and through the woods of southeast Eugene we go. To the city of Lowell, to find out how one hometown high school coach has helped put the Red Devils on the map. "I'm just a Lowell guy and I don't know...
Comments / 0