EUGENE, Ore. — EWEB is reporting over 6,500 customers are without power in the Oakway, Willakenzie and Coburg Road areas. The outage began around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning. EWEB says crews are on scene investigating the cause of the outage and working to restore power. EWEB says there is not yet an estimated time or restoration.

EUGENE, OR ・ 49 MINUTES AGO