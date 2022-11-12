ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

itinyhouses.com

This Contemporary Tiny Home Looks Super Futuristic!

If a rustic look is a complete no-no, and you’d prefer your home to be up-to-date with the times, look no further. Made with a futuristic look in mind, this contemporary tiny home is towable, costs just over $125K, and comes with nearly everything you’ll need for simpler living!
RALEIGH, NC
luxury-houses.net

Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M

The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Triangle cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

102-year-old Tarboro veteran honored on Veterans Day

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s an honor. On November 11, Gordon Campbell was honored at a special ceremony held at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro to celebrate his 79th Veterans Day. With Campbell being 102 years old, he was the oldest of the 25 residents to be recognized for military service.
TARBORO, NC
cbs17

Travel experts anticipate busier travel during holiday season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays are approaching and the excitement to travel is growing. “People seem to be enjoying travel again and that seems like a nice change of pace,” said Harold Linder who was returning home after a flight from New York. Linder, who lives in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
WAKE FOREST, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC

