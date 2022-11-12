Read full article on original website
Sigma Heritage Tour showcases Raleigh's historically Black locations
A blue bus filled with people eager to learn more about life in Raleigh a century ago rolled through the city's streets Saturday during the Sigma Heritage Tour.
This Contemporary Tiny Home Looks Super Futuristic!
If a rustic look is a complete no-no, and you’d prefer your home to be up-to-date with the times, look no further. Made with a futuristic look in mind, this contemporary tiny home is towable, costs just over $125K, and comes with nearly everything you’ll need for simpler living!
Stunning and Private Modern Estate at Its Finest in Raleigh, NC Hits Market for $2.495M
The Estate in Raleigh is a luxurious home featuring open-concept with natural light and expansive windows throughout now available for sale. This home located at 7145 N Ridge Dr, Raleigh, North Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 5,702 square feet of living spaces. Call Emily Barbour (919-417-7777) – Hodge & Kittrell Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Raleigh.
2022 Christmas parades and events happening in the Triangle
Feeling festive? Here's a list of the Christmas parades and events happening throughout the Triangle-area.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
Durham Tech expansion plans include health care center
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is digging deeper into Durham Technical Community College’s expansion plans. Voters passed a $112.7 million bond referendum that will pay for new life sciences and health care buildings on campus. When talking about the life sciences facility, Durham Tech President JB Buxton...
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
‘Everybody gets a Christmas’: Angel Tree program helps families hit by inflation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is sponsoring the Salvation Army of Wake County’s ‘Angel Tree’ program ahead of the holidays. The organization set up the tree at Crabtree Valley Mall to give more than 6,500 Wake County children the chance at the Christmas of their dreams.
Triangle cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions,...
102-year-old Tarboro veteran honored on Veterans Day
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s an honor. On November 11, Gordon Campbell was honored at a special ceremony held at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro to celebrate his 79th Veterans Day. With Campbell being 102 years old, he was the oldest of the 25 residents to be recognized for military service.
Travel experts anticipate busier travel during holiday season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The holidays are approaching and the excitement to travel is growing. “People seem to be enjoying travel again and that seems like a nice change of pace,” said Harold Linder who was returning home after a flight from New York. Linder, who lives in...
'They're struggling': Food giveaway draws hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving
The economy is still a source of stress for people and it's going to affect Thanksgiving celebrations.
Foodie News: The BBQ Lab is finally open in North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — Great news for fans (there are a lot of you!) of J. Betski’s, formerly at Seaboard Station. They have relocated and opened serving up their casual East and Central European fare and fine beverages at Highpark Village in the Five Points neighborhood (1916 Bernard St, Raleigh), right next to Seaboard Wine and Taste. Reacquaint yourself with them here. Thanks to reader Betty Diegel for bringing this to our attention.
Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
It would cost Durham $17.4M to preserve its old police HQ. Is it worth it?
The city council is still undecided on what to do with the 4-acre site downtown.
That was fast! Raleigh’s Holiday Express sells out in less than 90 minutes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We hope you didn’t wait to get tickets for Raleigh’s Holiday Express — because it’s already sold out. The popular event at Pullen Park sold out in less than 90 minutes Thursday. The Holiday Express is back this year after a...
New Bern Ave. closed amid Raleigh flooding; tree blocks part of Glenwood Ave.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Remnants of Hurricane Nicole hit Raleigh on Friday afternoon and evening, causing some flooding and damage Friday night. Just after 7 p.m., part of a tree fell on Glenwood Avenue, blocking at least one lane. The incident happened near Morehead Drive, which is just north...
The 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade is almost here. Here’s what to know before you go
Yes, it’s super early for a Christmas parade, but that’s how we roll in Raleigh. We have info here for attending and watching it on TV.
Number of first-time home buyers hits record low – but prices in Wake are falling
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take a look at the latest market data from the Triangle Multiple Listing Service—which, though preliminary for October 2022, shows a changing Triangle real estate market right now.
