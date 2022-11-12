Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
N.C. Central clinches MEAC title by defeating Norfolk State 48-14
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Norfolk State started well, but it couldn’t overcome a dominant performance from Davius Richard, who accounted for five touchdowns as North Carolina Central clinched the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with a 48-14 win Saturday before 2,933 at Dick Price Stadium. Richard was 22-for-31 passing...
cbs17
Boston College TD pass with 14 seconds left upsets No. 17 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20 on Saturday. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on...
cbs17
Duke coach Scheyer talks to media after win over USC Upstate
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Jon Scheyer met with the media after Friday night’s 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate. What were his thoughts on getting star player Dereck Lively back on the court? Is this team’s chemistry getting better? Will the Devils be ready for Kansas on Tuesday? Hear what the first year head coach had to say.
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
cbs17
Duke football coach Mike Elko talks big win over Virginia Tech
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke ran its record to 7-3 on the year with a convincing 24-7 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. After the game, head coach Mike Elko met with the media. What did the first year head coach have to say about his defense?. How good...
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
cbs17
‘Where we dropping?’: Raleigh readies for Fortnite tournament this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The excitement is growing as 100 of the world’s best competitors get ready to give it their all in this weekend’s esports tournament at the Raleigh Convention Center. The tournament is part of Epic Games’ Fortnite Champion Series Invitational — the first major...
cbs17
Raleigh hosts Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, 27 countries represented
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Convention Center was packed on Saturday as the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational kicked off– bringing together competitors, fans and content creators. “I can’t imagine not being here,” Whitney Singleton, known as KeepUpRadio on social media, said. “I love Fortnite so much, I’ve...
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
NCSU Wolfpack family dealing with another student's death suicide, 4th in 2022
Suicide is the number 2 cause of death for college students, according to a national college health risk behavior survey.
A list of Triangle restaurants open for Thanksgiving dining + takeout feasts
We put together a list of local restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day and packing up food to-go.
cbs17
Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
cbs17
Student taken to hospital after bicycle crash involving NC State bus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according...
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
cbs17
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
cbs17
Triangle cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions,...
cbs17
Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
