Durham, NC

cbs17

N.C. Central clinches MEAC title by defeating Norfolk State 48-14

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — Norfolk State started well, but it couldn’t overcome a dominant performance from Davius Richard, who accounted for five touchdowns as North Carolina Central clinched the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title with a 48-14 win Saturday before 2,933 at Dick Price Stadium. Richard was 22-for-31 passing...
NORFOLK, VA
cbs17

Boston College TD pass with 14 seconds left upsets No. 17 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 17 North Carolina State 21-20 on Saturday. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Duke coach Scheyer talks to media after win over USC Upstate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Jon Scheyer met with the media after Friday night’s 84-38 win over South Carolina Upstate. What were his thoughts on getting star player Dereck Lively back on the court? Is this team’s chemistry getting better? Will the Devils be ready for Kansas on Tuesday? Hear what the first year head coach had to say.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
DURHAM, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Duke football coach Mike Elko talks big win over Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke ran its record to 7-3 on the year with a convincing 24-7 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday. After the game, head coach Mike Elko met with the media. What did the first year head coach have to say about his defense?. How good...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh hosts Fortnite Championship Series Invitational, 27 countries represented

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Convention Center was packed on Saturday as the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational kicked off– bringing together competitors, fans and content creators. “I can’t imagine not being here,” Whitney Singleton, known as KeepUpRadio on social media, said. “I love Fortnite so much, I’ve...
RALEIGH, NC
Kennardo G. James

A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022

A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh loose leaf pickup begins

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Loose leaf pickup starts Monday in Raleigh. Raleigh neighborhoods have been divided into 12 different zones for leaf pickup. Officials wanted to remind residents to rack the leaves and pile them near the curb and not into the street. To find out when loose leaf pickup is...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Student taken to hospital after bicycle crash involving NC State bus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital after a collision with a North Carolina State University bus on the school’s campus Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash involving a male student was reported near the intersection of Dan Allen and Yarborough drives, according...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
cbs17

I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Triangle cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake Forest holds shredding event Monday

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)—The Town of Wake Forest is helping to protect you from identity theft on Monday. The town is holding a paper shredding drive-thru event. This is happening in the parking lot of the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre off of South Brooks Street from noon until 4 p.m.
WAKE FOREST, NC

