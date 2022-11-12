ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say

MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
11Alive

1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta shooting: Suspect indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault charges

ATLANTA — The suspect in a midtown Atlanta shooting spree that killed two people and injured another has been indicted. Police say Raissa Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was recently released from the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
NEWNAN, GA
