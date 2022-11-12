Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
Advice For Atlantans Who Want To Start AirbnbJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
The Citizen Online
Apartment raid busts 5 adults, 1 juvenile for psychedelic mushrooms, heroin, Fentanyl, meth, THC, MDMA, pot
The Peachtree City Police Department has released the names and charges of the five local men and one local juvenile arrested Nov. 10 in a drug bust at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Stevens Entry. As noted previously in a Facebook post by the Peachtree City Police Department,...
fox5atlanta.com
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say
MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
Man arrested in Planet Fitness parking lot charged with drug possession, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Morrow Police Department said they arrested a man after officers noticed a suspicious car in the Plant Fitness parking lot on Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the suspect, Harry Mikell, was arrested and charged after officers...
Suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer, killing man arrested at Georgia motel
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting a Henry County detention officer and killing a man is now in custody. The US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Brentson Thomas at a hotel in Macon on Sunday afternoon. The task force said it made the arrest with assistance from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Man wanted for shooting detention officer, killing another at McDonough apartments arrested, US Marshals say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for a shooting that left a Henry County detention officer critically injured and another person dead on Nov. 4 at a McDonough apartment complex has been arrested, the US Marshals Service confirmed. The manhunt for 32-year-old Brentson Bernard Thomas began just over...
Man arrested for breeding more than 100 pit bulls for dog fighting
Police in Georgia announced the arrest of a man who is accused of breeding and training 106 pit bulls for the purpose of dog fighting, according to a press release.
1 dead after shooting outside funeral home in Ashview Heights, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after a shooting near a funeral home in the Ashview Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta Sunday afternoon, police said. Around 1:38 p.m., officers were actively on a traffic stop in the 100-block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Northwest when they were approached by people that were telling police that another person had been shot inside a vehicle, according to a statement.
Butts County SWAT standoff lasts 14 hours, barricaded suspect now in custody
A SWAT standoff that lasted more than 14 hours ended peacefully Monday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a Butts County home. The sheriff’s office said that the city of Jackson police responded Sunday night to a call about a person screaming in the Fox Hollow Subdivision. When...
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
The Citizen Online
Police raid of 2 Stevens Entry apartments nets 2 felons arrested, drugs seized
Search warrants executed at The Greens at Peachtree City apartments on Nov. 10 resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various illegal drugs. More information will be forthcoming. “In the early morning hours of Nov. 10, members of the Peachtree City Police Department’s Special Response Team, with the assistance...
Newnan officer fired, charged with DUI in crash on way to work
An officer with the Newnan Police Department was fired after he crashed his vehicle Friday on his way to work and charge...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend. Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home. According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown...
Multiple suspects sought after nearly 50 cars broken into in one night in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglasville Police department is asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in connection with car break-ins that happened in several Douglasville neighborhoods. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Home surveillance footage captured the break-ins occurring on Nov....
Georgia man arrested in massive dog fighting operation involving over 100 pit bulls
Detectives with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested a local man for breeding, training, and facilitating over 100 pit bulls in conjunction with dog fighting at his Paulding County home. After a lengthy investigation, detectives arrested 55-year-old Vincent Lemark Burrell on Nov. 8 for his role in a massive...
Possible burglary suspect barricaded inside Atlanta home, police say
ATLANTA — A possible burglary suspect is barricaded inside an Atlanta home, police said Monday. SWAT units were sent to the scene just before 10 a.m. at a home off Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta, just outside the perimeter. 11Alive SkyTracker saw two men being taken from the scene...
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Pig found hoofin’ around in Fayette County neighborhood
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — It was a not so ty-pig-cal Monday evening. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One animal pig’ed the right place to go hiding in south Fayette County. Deputies received a call stating that the domesticated pig was found in the...
Midtown Atlanta shooting: Suspect indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault charges
ATLANTA — The suspect in a midtown Atlanta shooting spree that killed two people and injured another has been indicted. Police say Raissa Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was recently released from the hospital.
Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
After shooting kills 1 at Chick-fil-A in Vine City, residents speak out on safety concerns in neighborhood
ATLANTA — People living near a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood said they are unsure about their safety after another shooting took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest that claimed the life of a 21-year-old late Saturday night. "That's the terrible incident that happened. [There are]...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 4