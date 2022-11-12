LOL, does anyone realize how stupid this sounds and how wasteful of taxpayer dollars? Exactly how do you plan to educate the criminals? More gun violence is perpetuated by criminals than anyone else.
LEADERS:Both GOOD and EVIL initiates in the MIND and we see EVIL because parents and children are not developed correctly. Plus, there is no team-oriented parental development and certification course found anywhere on the planet. Thus, any person can become a parent simply by having sex and we cannot prove the qualifications of any parent. Therefore, we must create online parent training programs where adults get tax breaks to complete and we must create Critical Life Skills grade school programs that are just as import at English and Math. NOTE: The most critical job on the planet is PARENTING, and humanity has failed at addressing this task. PS: A whole bunch of BAD PARENTING is outlined in Abrahamic Bibles…read it and see.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
Ingraham High School students planning Monday walk-out to protest gun violence
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
'It was just chaos:' Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Federal Way apartment
King County voucher program helps homeless vets find housing
Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief
Man arrested after shooting through neighbor’s door in Seattle
Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood
Former SPD commander accused of regularly napping in office on the job
Students decry police officers on campus following Ingraham shooting
Students plan city-wide walkout after shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
Oversight agency takes issue with some King County body cam policies
King County Makes Deal With Union For Deputy Body Cameras
Community unites around 9-year-old shot in suspected Renton road rage incident
‘Yes’ vote in favor of Seattle election reform now leading
Drug Runners Connected to Cartel Sentenced to Prison; Lewis County Among Areas Where Group Operated
Hundreds attend memorial service for slain Central District business owner
Lakewood Police Chief statement on declared mistrial on re-trial of Darcus Allen
Bothell PD deputy chief announces campaign for Snohomish County Sheriff
Local Seattle business to open new location despite recent break-ins
KING 5
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 8