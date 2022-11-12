FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night at an apartment complex in Federal Way. A spokesperson for the Federal Way Police Department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find an adult male shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dash Point Apartments to check on his well-being. She was taken by friends to St. Francis hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, according to police.

FEDERAL WAY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO