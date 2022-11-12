Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
GOP’s Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon,...
WHEC TV-10
Why the AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable.
WHEC TV-10
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as vote count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted...
WHEC TV-10
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office
FILE - Kari Lake, Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. The Board of Supervisors in rural Cochise County in southeastern Arizona on Monday, Oct. 24 were debating a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election. A federal judge in August dismissed a lawsuit by Lake and Mark Finchem, Republican nominee for secretary of state, to require the state's officials to count ballots by hand in November because of unfounded claims of voting machine problems. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/LM Otero]
WHEC TV-10
Rep. Susie Lee completes trio of Democratic wins in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has survived a stiff challenge from Republican April Becker, completing a sweep of three key southern Nevada districts the GOP had targeted nationally as a priority in its bid to take control of the U.S. House. Lee joined fellow Democratic Reps....
WHEC TV-10
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Winter Will Stay in Western New York This Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake effect precipitation was off and on most of the day for Western New York. In the immediate Rochester area, it was a combination of rain and wet snow showers with no real accumulation. However, the higher elevations southwest of Rochester did see a whitening of the ground. More lake snow showers will be likely tonight with a small accumulation possible by morning. Then an area of two low pressure systems will move into the northeast and bring us another opportunity for a more widespread snowfall later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
WHEC TV-10
Local veterans participate in fly fishing event
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hosted its annual military and veterans’ fly fishing event. Nearly a dozen veterans took advantage of the mild November weather. Those veterans came from all over the state including Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse, and several other places. Not only did they enjoy the beautiful fishing conditions, but also the camaraderie that came with it.
WHEC TV-10
Chili town staff greeted veterans with donuts and held Veterans Day Parade
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday is Veterans Day, where we honor all of the men and women who have served our country. The town of Chili held its third annual Veterans Day Parade. Veterans were invited to sit and gather at four locations around Chili. Town staff came to greet...
