ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lake effect precipitation was off and on most of the day for Western New York. In the immediate Rochester area, it was a combination of rain and wet snow showers with no real accumulation. However, the higher elevations southwest of Rochester did see a whitening of the ground. More lake snow showers will be likely tonight with a small accumulation possible by morning. Then an area of two low pressure systems will move into the northeast and bring us another opportunity for a more widespread snowfall later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO