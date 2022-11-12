ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After election, marijuana advocates look to next states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marijuana advocates are looking toward their next states to target after experiencing some mixed results in the recent elections. Cannabis legalization measures for adults passed in Maryland and Missouri but failed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota. Supporters already are looking toward a March legalization vote in Oklahoma. Ohio also could hold a vote next year. Supporters are hoping for legislative success in 2023 in Hawaii and Minnesota while also lining up more states for initiatives in 2024. Meanwhile, it could take several months before Missouri and Maryland residents legally can buy marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
Florida county puts damage from Nicole at $481 million

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Damages are estimated at more than $481 million in a central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. The damages from the category 1 storm in Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, exceeded those from the much stronger Hurricane Ian, which caused $377 million in the county. Hurricane Ian, a category 3 storm, made landfall in southwest Florida in late September and tore across the state. Volusia County officials say severe beach erosion from Ian made homes vulnerable to the impact of Nicole in Wilbur-by-the Sea, a quaint beach community where single-family homes fell into the ocean last week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

