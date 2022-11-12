Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
"Suspect still at large," says UVA Police Department after shots are fired on campusEdy ZooCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Virginia men's basketball cancels Monday home game against Northern Iowa after shooting
Virginia men's basketball canceled its Monday home game against Northern Iowa in wake of the shooting that claimed the lives of three Virginia football players. Virginia football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were identified as the three fatalities of a Sunday night shooting. University president Jim...
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
McKneely and Dunn Shine in Virginia's Blowout Win Over Monmouth
First-years Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn combined for 28 points off the bench for the Cavaliers in their 89-42 win over the Hawks
unipanthers.com
Panther men's basketball battles No. 18 Virginia on the road
ACC Network (Mike Corey: Play-by-Play / Cory Alexander: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball wraps its two-game road trip on the east coast as it battles the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
jerryratcliffe.com
McKneely kickstarts his career as UVA’s lethal sharpshooter
To say that Isaac McKneely’s reputation as a sharpshooter preceded his arrival at Virginia would be a gross understatement. While UVA struggled mightily with its perimeter shooting en route to an NIT appearance last season, the schoolboy McKneely was busy shooting up the state of West Virginia, where he led his Poca High School team to the state title. His scoring exploits — particularly his 3-point proficiency — traveled over the Blue Ridge Mountains into every nook and cranny of the Commonwealth.
Former Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler killed in Virginia campus shooting
Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler was one of three people killed by a gunman Sunday night at the University of Virginia, UVa president Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning. Chandler, who played wide receiver, spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Badgers before transferring to Virginia this past...
Virginia football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis mong three killed in Sunday night shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. are two of three people killed in the overnight shooting at the University of Virginia. We have confirmed a report by the Richmond Times Dispatch, the linebacker was among the victims. Perry has...
TMZ.com
Three UVA Football Players Shot And Killed On Campus, Former RB Named Suspect
8:27 AM PT -- The UVA Police Department said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. has been arrested. 8:18 AM PT -- UVA President Jim Ryan has confirmed that three football players -- D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler -- were shot and killed during the incident. Ryan said the two...
University of Virginia manhunt: Who is ex-football player shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr?
Law enforcement are pouring over the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville for student shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., as classes are canceled Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
3 UVA football players killed in shooting, suspect in custody
Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team and injured two others on Sunday night. Timothy Longo, the school’s chief of police, made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference, indicating the tragedy occurred...
Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Christopher Darnell Jones School Profile Resurfaces—'Why Wasn't He Smiling?'
Authorities are searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, the student suspected in a shooting that has left three people dead.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at UVA that left three people dead and two hurt. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus as they returned from a school field trip. [READ MORE: Three...
Franklin News Post
Christopher Darnell Jones of Richmond identified as University of Virginia shooting suspect
This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man identified by authorities as a suspect in a University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two injured, grew up in Richmond and got in fights in school after his father left, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article. As of Monday morning, he was still at large.
Powhatan woman wins $424,300 in Virginia Lottery online game
Barbara Hurst was playing Virginia Lottery games online with her daughter on a Sunday when she noticed that the Monopoly Progressive Jackpots game had an unusually high jackpot. It was playing this game that Hurst won the $424,330 jackpot.
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
Police: UVA shooting suspect taken into custody
The University of Virginia went into a lockdown Sunday night following a reported shooting on campus.
NBC 29 News
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
cbs19news
Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
247Sports
