Charlottesville, VA

aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
unipanthers.com

Panther men's basketball battles No. 18 Virginia on the road

ACC Network (Mike Corey: Play-by-Play / Cory Alexander: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball wraps its two-game road trip on the east coast as it battles the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers on Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
jerryratcliffe.com

McKneely kickstarts his career as UVA’s lethal sharpshooter

To say that Isaac McKneely’s reputation as a sharpshooter preceded his arrival at Virginia would be a gross understatement. While UVA struggled mightily with its perimeter shooting en route to an NIT appearance last season, the schoolboy McKneely was busy shooting up the state of West Virginia, where he led his Poca High School team to the state title. His scoring exploits — particularly his 3-point proficiency — traveled over the Blue Ridge Mountains into every nook and cranny of the Commonwealth.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Hill

3 UVA football players killed in shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after he allegedly shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia (UVA) football team and injured two others on Sunday night. Timothy Longo, the school’s chief of police, made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference, indicating the tragedy occurred...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Halifax County High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 12, 2022, 11:00:00.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Christopher Darnell Jones of Richmond identified as University of Virginia shooting suspect

This is continuing coverage of a shooting at the University of Virginia. Read more here. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man identified by authorities as a suspect in a University of Virginia shooting that left three people dead and two injured, grew up in Richmond and got in fights in school after his father left, according to a 2018 Richmond Times-Dispatch article. As of Monday morning, he was still at large.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
