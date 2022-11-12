Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Magnum P.I.' Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Details on Series Revival
Magnum P.I. was rescued by NBC, but production on the show did not resume until recently. Stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks have finally returned to the Hawaii set to solve more crimes as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins. The show's first four seasons aired on CBS, which originally canceled the show in May. The new season will debut next year.
‘Criminal Minds’ Returns with ‘Evolution’ Trailer
It’s only been two years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but the long-running procedural is already heading back to the small screen. “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the Paramount+ sequel series to the FBI drama, will receive a special broadcast airing of its premiere on CBS, where the original show ran for 15 seasons, on November 24. That’s Thanksgiving Day, should your family want to watch serial killers after eating the turkey. The news includes a trailer for the series, which can be watched below. Created by Jeff Davis — also known for the MTV series “Teen Wolf” — the original “Criminal Minds” premiered in...
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' Star Set for 'Law & Order: SVU' in Rollins-Focused Episode Ahead of Exit
A former Criminal Minds star has booked a guest role in an upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode. Lola Glaudini will star in the Thursday, Nov. 3 episode, reports Give Me My Remote. The episode will feature Det. Amanda Rollins, a month before Kelli Giddish's final episode airs.
Popculture
'Chicago Fire' Sees Shakeup as Key Member Leaves Series
Chicago Med just saw the exit of Asjha Cooper after two seasons on the show, probably shocking fans a bit this close to the start of a new season. But Friday saw One Chicago lose another longtime member of the team, with co-creator and showrunner Derek Haas leaving both Chicago Fire and Wolf Entertainment's FBI: International over on CBS.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role
Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode. Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
ComicBook
Law & Order SVU Fans Thrilled With Amanda Rollins and Elliot Stabler's Team-Up on Organized Crime
The team of Law & Order: Organized Crime got a little help from SVU, and fans were over the moon with the delightful team-up. Tonight's episode of Organized Crime saw Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) teaming up with SVU's Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish), as she brought him a case that tied into the Orgaznied Crime team's recent bust of several corrupt police. This new case seemed to involve another possible team of corrupt police, though as things moved forward not everything was as it initially seemed. Fans loved seeing Rollins and Stabler together on the same show, and you can find some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
‘RHONY’ Season 14 cast announced at BravoCon: Meet the seven new ‘Housewives’
The “Real Housewives of New York City” reboot is officially on the way. Andy Cohen finally revealed the all-new — and diverse — cast for Season 14 of the long-running series at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday. Bravo is introducing seven “Housewives” to the franchise: creative director Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation guru Erin Dana Lichy, former J. Crew president Jenna Lyons, influencer Lizzy Savetsky, fashion publicist and brand consultant Jessel Taank, and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield. Production begins this fall, and the season premieres in 2023. The network first announced it was rebooting “RHONY” in March...
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Drops More Clues About Amanda Rollins’ Future
Did you catch Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU episode? There was Amanda Rollins appearing so relaxed, so smart and in control. She looked nothing like the wounded detective who started the season fighting for her life, her relationship, her sanity. We all know that these are the last few...
‘Chicago Med’ Says Goodbye To Asjha Cooper
NBC’s Chicago Med is saying goodbye to Asjha Cooper, who played Dr. Vanessa Taylor for two seasons. Vanessa arrived at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in search of a job opportunity but she found much more. Mainly, she reconnected with her birth mother Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), whom she told in tonight’s episode about her plans to take a new job in the Philippines. She’s found her calling. When viewers last saw Vanessa, she and Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were busted for buying drugs that were in short supply at the hospital illegally. This season, Chicago Med has been struggling with low...
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Review: Darker, More Twisted, and Maybe Even Better Than the Original
The sudden end of the long-standing Criminal Minds, which aired on CBS for 15 seasons, was devastating. With, in this writer’s opinion, the best team in the show’s history in the last few seasons — Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (AJ Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and fan-favorite Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — and no shortage of interesting stories and dynamics to explore, the end came far too soon for these beloved BAU profilers. Thankfully, the Paramount+ revival Criminal Minds: Evolution has picked things back up with most of the team, but don’t expect this to be the same show you left behind.
‘Survivor’ deaths: Remembering Roger Sexton and 11 other castaways we’ve lost
Since its debut in 2000, hundreds of castaways have played the game of “Survivor.” While many have been injured on CBS’s reality TV show, no one has ever died during filming. Unfortunately, several former players have passed away since leaving the island. In our “Survivor” deaths photo gallery above, we take a moment to remember all of the people who we’ve lost over the years, including most recently Roger Sexton, Clay Jordan, Ralph Kiser and Sunday Burquest. Their torches will live on forever in our hearts. Roger Sexton (‘Survivor: The Amazon’) September 26, 1946 – October 26, 2022 Roger lost his long battle...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
NCIS: LA Director Daniela Ruah Talks About Revisiting Deeks Family's Tragic Past, Lightly Teases NCIS Crossover
NCIS: Los Angeles original cast member Daniela Ruah stepped behind the camera yet again to direct this Sunday’s episode, which is titled “Flesh & Blood” and airs at 10:30/9:30c on CBS. In Ruah’s latest directorial effort, the NCIS team is called on to investigate when a woman is seen fleeing the scene of her husband’s murder. Elsewhere, Roberta Deeks returns to town to meet Marty and Kensi’s daughter Rosa, while Callen shares with Anna his most honest feelings about their pending nuptials. TVLine spoke with Ruah about the special subject matter touched on in this episode, Kensi and Deeks’ recent disappearing act,...
Popculture
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
Fire Country's Billy Burke On Working With TV Son Max Thieriot, And Why He Thinks The CBS Drama Is Already A Hit
Billy Burke is opening up about working on Fire Country and the show's success.
Comments / 0