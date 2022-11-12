November 11, 2022 | OPINION | By Sam Treat | Photos provided by author. Traditionally, this column, and food reviewers at large, have neglected to review fast food chains. However, given that we reside in Colorado Springs, a bastion of fast food, I figured it was due time to give fast food a look. The Springs, forever a fascinating beast, was chronicled in a 2001 book entitled “Fast Food Nation.” Examining the prevalence of national chains that dot the sprawling mixture of car dealerships, military institutions, and strip malls that constitutes Colorado Springs is no easy task. Colorado Springs is home to practically every national chain, from In-N-Out to Culver’s to Freddy’s, Colorado Springs truly is Fast Food Nation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO