Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Springs Airport gets $110 million investmentInna DColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Springs Is the Third Best U.S. City for Sleep and Here's Why, According to Sleep FoundationColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Airport shuttle service now in Pueblo area to Colorado Springs, Denver airports
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, Pueblo residents! An airport shuttle service is expanding further into southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with Groome Transportation, which is launching 11 daily round trips from the Pueblo area to the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport Monday, in addition to its original 20 round trips daily between Colorado Springs and Denver airports.
Some Ghostly Guests Have Never Checked Out of This Colorado Hotel
Colorado's Stanley Hotel has a reputation for being the most haunted hotel in the Centennial State, but several other establishments are also known for their ghostly guests. For example, eerie encounters involving the paranormal have been happening for years at the Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs. History of the Hotel.
One Colorado City Has Monopoly on Whataburger Locations
The taste of one of the most mouthwatering and delicious burgers is so close, yet so far to reaching those across Colorado. According to a report from 9News, Whataburger has chosen its next four locations in the state of Colorado. Whataburger Returns to Colorado. Houston Historic Retail reports that there...
After disaster in Colorado mountains, getting back on the trail was only the start of recovery
The sun was setting over the mountains in Colorado Springs when Nick Noland strapped into a pair of blades where his feet used to be. The local man was a runner before his highly publicized disaster three years ago on a 14,000-foot peak. Thanks to these sturdy, bouncy prosthetics, he’s a runner again.
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
thecatalystnews.com
Treat’s Eats: Raising Cane’s
November 11, 2022 | OPINION | By Sam Treat | Photos provided by author. Traditionally, this column, and food reviewers at large, have neglected to review fast food chains. However, given that we reside in Colorado Springs, a bastion of fast food, I figured it was due time to give fast food a look. The Springs, forever a fascinating beast, was chronicled in a 2001 book entitled “Fast Food Nation.” Examining the prevalence of national chains that dot the sprawling mixture of car dealerships, military institutions, and strip malls that constitutes Colorado Springs is no easy task. Colorado Springs is home to practically every national chain, from In-N-Out to Culver’s to Freddy’s, Colorado Springs truly is Fast Food Nation.
Popular Texas-based fast food chain, Whataburger, announces 4 more Colorado locations
Whataburger, the popular Texas-based chain of burger restaurants, has recently announced that it will be opening four more locations in Colorado as the franchise expands. Like the first two Colorado locations, the four new ones will be located in Colorado Springs. “We are thrilled to continue to bring Whataburger’s signature...
KKTV
WATCH: Fire displaces family in El Paso County
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. A convicted child predator was among a group of people arrested Thursday morning by the Colorado Springs Police Department. WATCH- Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. Updated: 16...
KKTV
WATCH: Child predator among many arrested following complaints to the Homeless Outreach Team in Colorado Springs
Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. WATCH- Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. Updated: 15 hours ago. Memories of fallen veteran found inside home. 2 wolf dogs found dead in Colorado, family searching for...
City of Colorado Springs named top military employer
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs has been given a gold rating by Military Friendly® for their military-friendly employment and their military spouse employment. Military Friendly named Colorado Springs as one of their 2023 Gold Military Friendly Employer® and Top Ten Military Spouse Friendly Employer®. The Employer designations are evaluated using both public […]
thecatalystnews.com
A Taste of Fine Dining in Colorado Springs
November 11, 2022 | CULTURE | By Lorelei Smillie | Illustration by Rowan Kempen. Located in downtown Colorado Springs, the restaurant Ephemera is one of the area’s newest culinary gems. It began in 2018 as a series of pop-up dinners hosted in apartments and on small farms. Now, the chefs cook for a small dining room inside COATI, an event space housing several other delicious food stands and a brewery.
Deer causes 5-car crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deer caused a five-car pileup and traffic delays Saturday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it was first reported around 8:10 p.m. Saturday and caused major delays on I-25 near Garden of the Gods and Fillmore. Those roads are all re-opened now. Luckily, no injuries The post Deer causes 5-car crash on I-25 near Garden of the Gods appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man
CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. CPW warning residents about wildlife bobcats hunting. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect …. Bobcats on fence: CPW warning residents to protect their pets. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Copper Mountain first chair interview. Optum-Eyes brings back its free eye exam...
Donate food and spare change for a good cause in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change. The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, […]
Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops may be 'devastated' by vote, smaller towns to see benefits
El Paso County voters picked marijuana industry winners and losers Tuesday, with decisions that are predicted to devastate Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops and buoy enterprises in Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake. Following the vote, a marijuana industry group is looking forward to statewide solutions to help hurting medical marijuana...
KKTV
WATCH: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after wrong-way crash in south Colorado Springs
Firefighters responded to a house fire just east of Colorado Springs Friday morning that displaced a family of three. Denver police said Friday morning that authorities in Wyoming located Riott Garner, and his father Anwar Rhodes was taken into custody. Updated: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST. A convicted...
94kix.com
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
More than 50 traffic fatalities reported this year, Colorado Springs Police Department says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs Police Department, there have been more than 50 traffic fatalities so far this year. Police want to remind drivers to take it slow on the roads and pay attention while heading home for the holidays. The post More than 50 traffic fatalities reported this year, Colorado Springs Police Department says appeared first on KRDO.
Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate
A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
Comments / 1