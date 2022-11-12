ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Morris scores 18, No. 16 LSU women coast again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 18 points, Angel Reese added a double-double and No. 16 LSU coasted to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

The Tigers opened the season with a school-record 125 points in a 75-point win, the second-largest margin of victory in school history. They followed that up with a 70-point win, shooting 53% with a 59-30 rebounding advantage.

LaDazhia Williams scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting for the Tigers. Reese had 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks. Jasmine Carson and Flau’jae Johnson both added 12 points. Morris had seven assists and Sa’Myah Smith grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kyriana Jones led the Delta Devils (0-2) with 11 points.

Williams had the first and last basket in a game-opening 10-0 run and the Tigers added a 9-0 run to lead 32-9 after one quarter. It was 59-17 at the half as Mississippi Valley shot 23%.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
