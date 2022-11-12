Read full article on original website
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
q973radio.com
An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?
KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
KSLA
Fire damages Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Cynthia Park neighborhood. The blaze at Kennedy Drive at Ben Jai Drive was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records. Firefighters secured the exterior of the structure then took a defensive...
ktoy1047.com
Data shows large amounts of meth in Shreveport's wastewater
Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.
KSLA
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — KSLA received a call from a concerned resident reporting shaking of his home in Blanchard, La. On Nov. 13 around 12:51 p.m., he called reporting that he and his neighbors on McCain Road felt their homes shake from what he believed was an earthquake or explosion.
KSLA
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
KSLA
BCPD working suspicious scene behind house on Delhi Street
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department has a house in the city roped off with crime tape. The call went out Nov. 14 just minutes before 8 a.m. At this time, it’s unclear why police are at the house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street between Hamilton Road and Westerfield Street.
KSLA
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop. On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.
KTBS
Home heavily damaged in early morning fire in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation in underway in connection with a fire early Monday in Shreveport. The blaze broke out in the 1800 block of W. Jordan near Sycamore in the Allendale neighborhood just after 4 a.m. According to Brandon Lee, Asst. to the Fire Chief, the home was fully...
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Shreveport, LA
Shreveport is a city in the northwestern region of Louisiana, situated in two parishes, Caddo and Bossier. It is known for its rich history, booming art scene, and riverside casinos. As one of the biggest cities in Louisiana, Shreveport is the third most populous city in the state. The city...
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
KSLA
Veterans parade held at Fair Grounds
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Wrapping up Veterans Day weekend, several groups joined forces on the the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to honor those who put their lives on the line and those who continue to do so. School bands, JROTC clubs and the Jeep Club were just a few...
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KSLA
Red Cross offers help to storm victims in Idabel
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. Officials say music performances will take place every weekend. 'Alarming' levels of meth found in Shreveport wastewater. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST. |. Goeders said he’s also concerned about the environmental impact...
KSLA
Woman honors her late son, a veteran
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Throughout the year and particularly on Veterans Day, people go to veterans cemeteries to honor their lost loved ones. Many went out to Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to pay their respects to the fallen heroes this weekend. One visitor share her appreciation for all of the men and women who proudly served.
