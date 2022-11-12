Read full article on original website
Free tire drop-off for residents in Williamson, West Virginia
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson residents can drop off old tires for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The dropoff location is the City of Williamson’s water plant parking lot. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield says 1,000 tired have been dropped off so far since June. That is over 200 tired per month […]
WSAZ
A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
WSAZ
Religious Coalition For Community Renewal hosting annual bean dinner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in Charleston can get a good meal while supporting a good cause. Seth King with The Religious Coalition For Community Renewal stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual bean dinner.
wchstv.com
Logan County Schools face up to $10 million in infrastructure needs
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A number of serious problems recently caused the West Virginia Board of Education to take over Logan County Schools. A Logan County Board of Education vote approving a new Chapmanville Middle School baseball field to be built at the former East Grade School property appears to be one of the last straws to break the system's back.
Agreement helps Thomas Health join WVU Health System, gives WV its first comprehensive orthopaedic hospital
Thomas Health has been accepted to become a full member of the West Virginia University Health System by the end of the year, while Saint Francis Hospital will become West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital.
Metro News
DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists
CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate. Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT...
Ironton Tribune
Residents question use of former OLBH property
RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
WSAZ
ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
City of Beckley launches warming center for this winter season
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley are launching a Warming Center in Beckley for those in need of one The Beckley Warming Center will be open in the Fellowship Hall of the Beckley Community United Methodist Church, located at 217 South Heber Street, […]
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
Spring Valley, Midland fall in AAA playoffs
The season ends for Spring Valley and Cabell Midland.
marshall.edu
School of Medicine names new chair to lead Department of Dermatology
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology. Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1, and oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
Woman indicted in West Virginia for arson
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of setting fire to a home in Charleston was indicted by a grand jury. Amanda Brooks was indicted for third-degree arson and destruction of property. Amanda Brooks allegedly started a fire at an occupied home on 26th Street in North Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says she lit a car […]
I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash
UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
wchsnetwork.com
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
I-64W in Charleston reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE: (6:58 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West has reopened at the West Washington Street exit in Charleston after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a smaller vehicle. UPDATE: (6:00 P.M. Nov. 11, 2022) – As of 6 p.m. Friday evening, Kanawha County dispatchers say I-64 West is still […]
West Virginia man indicted for murder in Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Raleigh County has been indicted for murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Charleston, West Virginia. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley West Virginia was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on charges of “First Degree […]
