WESH
Police: 67-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said one vehicle swerved out of the way, but a vehicle...
click orlando
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
leesburg-news.com
Bond set for driver in crash that claimed man’s life in Leesburg
Bond has been set for a driver in a crash that claimed a man’s life last week in Leesburg. Gustavo Martinez Cortez, 36, of Eustis, was arrested Nov. 7 after the four-vehicle crash at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when he rear ended a 2004 Toyota Corolla driven by a 42-year-old Eustis man, who died at the scene of the crash.
WCJB
Child injured following bus crash in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State Troopers say a child has minor injuries after a crash in Marion County involving a school bus and a pickup truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, 49 students and one aide were on board when the pickup truck hit the rear of the bus on Friday afternoon.
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida teen found dead at cemetery in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager who was reported missing last week was found shot to death at a cemetery in Marion County, the sheriff's office announced Monday. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, deputies received a 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. saying Kenneth Carr Jr. 16, had been found dead at the Campground Cemetery on NW 130th Street in Reddick. Family members reported Carr missing the day prior to his body being found, the sheriff's office said.
WCJB
Young girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young girl is recovering after getting hit by a car Saturday night. A Gainesville Police watch commander says a young girl walked into the intersection of NW 22nd St and NW 5th Place around 7:45 p.m. An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time and hit...
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
WESH
FHP: 39-year-old woman dies after fiery Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died following a Lake County crash Thursday night. Her vehicle crashed around 9 p.m. on West 4th Avenue and West 7th Street. At the time of the crash, the 39-year-old woman was driving north on West 4th Avenue. According...
villages-news.com
Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages
A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages. The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced after fleeing scene of hit-and-run crash
A resident of The Villages was sentenced this past week in connection with a hit-and-run crash. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive in the Village of Tierra Del Sol South pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was placed on probation for six months and fined $650.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead and floating in a Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his...
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
villages-news.com
Life sentence for driver in crash that claimed life of woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man has been sentenced to life in prison after causing a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. Judge Mary Hatcher handed down the sentenced in the case of 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown, already convicted by a jury of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
villages-news.com
Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn
An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
WCJB
Man found with cocaine after crashing car under the influence of alcohol
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man faces charges of DUI and drug possession after a head-on crash in Gainesville early Saturday. Gainesville Police Department responded to a head-on crash around midnight. The officers who responded smelled alcohol on the breath of Ceferino Velasquez, 31, upon their approach. They then submitted...
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman killed, man critical in domestic violence shooting
A domestic incident in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, turned deadly, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. Deputies responded to a call in reference to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 2200 block of West Tee Circle in Citrus Springs, said Brittney Carman, CCSO spokeswoman.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
villages-news.com
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
villages-news.com
Former Wolfgang Puck manager gets break in drunk driving case
A former manager at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages got a break this past week in a drunk driving case. Johnathan James Ritter, 30, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest this past week in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Ritter, who had originally faced a charge of driving under the influence, was placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. He can opt out of community service at the rate of $10 per hour. He must also pay $896 to the victim in the case.
