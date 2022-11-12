Read full article on original website
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
These Orlando area restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals this holiday
LAKE MARY, Fla. - If you don't want to cook this Thanksgiving, you can still get a nice turkey dinner from these restaurants in Orlando and the surrounding areas:. This restaurant will cook for you so you can enjoy the holiday. Offerings include smoked turkey, sweet potato mash, baked cheesy potatoes, green beans & bacon, and more. The take-out Thanksgiving meal can feed 12 to 15 people for $74. You can also order sides by the quarter to feed six people starting at $11.59. The restaurant has Central Florida locations in Orlando, Ocala, and Oviedo, Read more here.
Festive Orlando holiday events that get everyone in the spirit
While the real snow might not be falling and the temperatures might be far above freezing, festive Orlando holiday events bring the spirit of the season. From popular theme park events to the triumphant return of an Orlando resort tradition, the end of 2022 is definitely merry and bright. From...
The women of Orlando are in trouble. People are changing.
I understand that cities in general are dangerous, and that Orlando, as a city, has always been a risk. I'll never forget doing a deep dive into the crime rates and comparing different places to live, and with a score of 5/100 on the Orlando crime scale when compared with other cities in America and a 1 in 121 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime. the odds were never great. There's also no denying that more often than not we will see some awful headline about a woman being harmed.
Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here
The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-ups
ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday was the annual check-up day for Orlando's Lake Eola swans. Volunteers got their kayaks ready to corral the birds in the lake. They drove them toward the bank where the veterinarian was set up. "I was hoping for birds flying above and we're going to have...
Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
A New Luxury Hotel Is Coming Near Disney World
When you visit Orlando, where do you stay? Sure, we know many of you probably stay at a Disney World resort. However, we know that some of you prefer to stay elsewhere, either somewhere like the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, the Disney Springs hotels, or even hotels that are more off-property. Well, if that’s the case, you’ll soon have a new hotel to consider in the Orlando area.
Kissimmee truck and car show benefits Second Harvest Food Bank
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The holiday season of giving back to the community is upon us and event in Kissimmee helped bring people together. The Promenade at Sunset Walk hosted the Truck and Car Show event Sunday afternoon to start the holiday season. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Fly nonstop from Orange County, Florida to Orange County, California on Breeze Airlines
Cross-country travelers between Orlando, Fla. and Southern California have a new, nonstop flight option with Breeze Airways beginning Feb. 16, 2023. Breeze will offer a daily direct flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, Calif. — and vice versa. The new service...
Polk Welcome Center Hosting 12 Days Of Christmas
DAVENPORT — Are you ready to start getting into the holiday season? One of Central Florida’s tourism centers is eager to help spread some holiday cheer. Central Florida’s Welcome Center in Davenport is giving away a free gift every day between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12. The gifts will be available to the first 50 guests who mention the giveaway to a front desk staff member.
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Orlando to host 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando will soon host a special event for the first time, USA Track and Field, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced this week. The city will host the U.S. Olympic Team marathon trials in 2024 to help select the team for the Paris Olympics.
Orlando, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Orlando. The Timber Creek High School soccer team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. The Hagerty High School soccer team will have a game with Lake Nona High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
Retired Florida firefighter, 56, back on the job after 29 years of service
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Dante Farina retired from the Orlando Fire Department in 2019 after 29 years of service. Now, he is back at new recruit training with the Seminole County Fire Department. His spark rekindled after Farina was asked a simple question by a firefighter at another department. "He...
EDC Orlando appears to be ‘unaffected’ by Tropical Storm Nicole, plans to have update
ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is scheduled to kick off Friday through Sunday following Tropical Storm Nicole. EDC Orlando is expected to take place at Tinker Field a day after Tropical Storm Nicole went through the area. Insomniac Public Relations Manager Page Bakunas told WFTV that organizers are assessing the venue and checking for damage.
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
Hurricane Nicole impacts Electric Daisy Carnival setup in Orlando day before rope drops
ORLANDO, Fla. – As communities throughout Central Florida emerge Thursday to assess property damage from Hurricane Nicole, Orlando’s Tinker Field was found to be quite shaken up itself. Tents, signage and other loose debris could be seen strewn across the space Thursday morning. The venue at the steps...
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
