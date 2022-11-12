Read full article on original website
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
How Homebuyers Are Actually Affording All-Cash Offers
In a competitive real estate landscape, making an all-cash offer is one way to stand out from the pack. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023 Good Question: Should You Still Buy a Home...
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution
ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment
Real estate in general has long been a way for Americans to generate wealth. However, most Americans don't venture outside of their primary residence when it comes to investing in real estate. Find:...
Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
Martin Lewis explains what interest rate hikes mean for mortgage bills
Money expert Martin Lewis has explained what the recent rise in interest rates means for mortgage bills.On Thursday, the Bank of England increased the base rate used by the bank to charge other lenders when borrowing money from 1.75 per cent to 2.25 per cent – the highest it has been in 14 years.In an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Mr Lewis looked to be lost for words when trying to advise viewers on what to do to be able to afford mortgage repayments.On Friday, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng revealed his mini-budget to which a number of banks and lenders...
crowdfundinsider.com
$473 Million or More in Crypto Stolen from FTX
Insult upon injury, FTX is now dealing with “unauthorized transactions” that have led to the theft of crypto as FTX moves to place all crypto in cold storage. Ryne Miller, FTX.us GC, appeared to confirm the hack in a series of Tweets. Elliptic reported there are indications that...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Angel Oak Mortgage Selling Retail Lending Business
Non-QM lender sells ‘brick-and-mortar’ locations, staff to undisclosed company. Two days after reporting its third-consecutive quarterly loss, Non-QM lender Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. said Thursday it will exit its “brick-and-mortar” retail lending business. The Atlanta-based lender said it is selling its retail lending business to a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Debt Collection Firm TrueAccord Joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect Program
TrueAccord Corp, a debt collection company using machine learning-powered digital recovery solutions to improve consumer experience, announced it “joined the Visa Fintech Partner Connect program.”. Through Visa Fintech Partner Connect, TrueAccord “is Visa Ready certified.” This certification helps technology companies “build and launch payment solutions that meet Visa’s global...
Business Insider
Embrace Home Loans review: Affordable lender, especially for borrowers with poor credit histories
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Minimum Credit Score. 620. Minimum Down...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wayhome, a Way to Buy Property “Debt-Free,” Secures £3M via Seedrs
Wayhome has raised 102% (£3,087,566) of its £3,000,001 target from 448 investors via its crowdfunding campaign, carried out via Seedrs. There are now (at the time of writing) 20 days left in this sale. According to the Wayhome team, they aim to offer “a new way to buy...
crowdfundinsider.com
Wise, Deal Partner on New Service Making Payroll Simpler, Faster
Wise (LSE:WISE) has partnered with Deel on a new service that aims to make payroll processing far simpler and faster. Deel has been a Wise Platform partner since 2019. Deel is a company that enables the hiring and payments services for companies hiring international employees and contractors. According to a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office
ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Biz2Credit: Small Business Loan Approval Drops
Biz2Credit says loan approvals for small businesses declined in October. The Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index reports that approval percentages from big banks declined from 14.9% in September to 14.7% in October. This is said to be the lowest percentage since February of this year. At small banks, approvals declined...
Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic
Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
TechCrunch
Use IRS Code Section 1202 to sell your multimillion-dollar startup tax-free
These professionals often receive inquiries from founders, equity investment firms and venture capitalists looking for ways to save on or avoid capital gains taxes on future business sales. Both lawyers and accountants encourage clients to examine the tax savings offered by setting up a Qualified Small Business (QSB) C-Corporation at the initial business formation stage. Using a QSB can eliminate capital gains tax due on the future business sale if the company is established and stock issued pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 1202.
crowdfundinsider.com
1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report
Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
