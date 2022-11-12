Read full article on original website
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Review: Messy Black Panther Sequel Still Pays Loving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
The last thing that we see Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa do in 2018’s “Black Panther” is appear before the United Nations, where he reveals to the world that his African nation of Wakanda has secretly been a superpower for several thousand years. While the character would go on to appear in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before the actor who played him succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020 — an illness that Boseman had endured with almost Wakandan privacy — T’Challa’s mid-credits declaration has since assumed the haunted urgency of a man’s dying wish. T’Challa’s defining act as the...
Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
Angela Bassett: 'Black Panther' sequel would make Chadwick Boseman proud
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premieres Nov. 11 with one glaring absence. Chadwick Boseman played King T’Challa, who transforms into the Black Panther, in the first movie from 2018. He died of colon cancer two years later at the age of 43. Angela Bassett played T’Challa's mother, Ramonda (affectionally called...
Angela Bassett says Chadwick Boseman has 'magnificent presence' in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Angela Bassett says that despite Chadwick Boseman not filming any scenes for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," he's still at the heart of the movie. "He really, truly is. He has such a magnificent presence in the movie," Bassett, who plays Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda and mother to Boseman's King T'Challa, told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. "We couldn't do it without him, and he's still with us in spirit."
Lupita Nyong'o returns to Wakanda for emotional 'Black Panther' sequel
Lupita Nyong'o returns to the "Black Panther" franchise and says she feels movie fans will want to go on a new ride to Wakanda.
Big Wakanda Forever leak reveals who dies in Black Panther 2
Death is an integral part of superhero movies, and it’s not just villains who die. That much is especially clear in the MCU, as Marvel has been using tragic events to drive home the point that stakes are high in these adventures. Heroes get hurt, and some die. Even beloved characters who we hate seeing pass away. Any fan going into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should expect death, especially considering what Marvel showed in the trailers.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets new opening weekend record for a November release
Yibambe! Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever grossed an estimated $180 million domestically in its opening weekend. That's a bit below the $202 million opening of the 2018 original, but it's still the second biggest domestic debut of 2022 behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with $187 million. This is also the biggest domestic opening ever for a movie released in November, a record previously held by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire with $158 million, and the 13th biggest of all time. It's a major success for a movie that faced a significant uphill battle on its way to theaters, as Chadwick Boseman, who starred as Black Panther in the acclaimed original...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Movie Review: The MCU Goes Diplomatic in Cathartic Chadwick Boseman Send Off
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' provides a respectful tribute to Chadwick Boseman's memory, crafting a cathartic journey for Wakanda moving forward.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
8 details you definitely missed from Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Marvel’s Phase 4 comes to an end with a bang as Black Panther Wakanda Forever has hit theaters all over the world. With it comes a story about loss and acceptance, plus all the complexities of ruling a nation in a world ravaged by Thanos and other superhuman threats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And […] The post 8 details you definitely missed from Black Panther Wakanda Forever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Launches to $10.1 Million at International Box Office
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director Ryan Coogler says Chadwick Boseman was 'too tired' to read first script before his death
Ryan Coogler and Letitia Wright spoke to Variety about their reaction to Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the movie sits at an 84% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. The weekend rolls on and it will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people get into the theater to see it. There are already 187 reviews from different sources up on their site. Check out the company's post down below!
Ryan Coogler Discusses His Marvel Future After ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: ‘This Movie Got Everything I Have’
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' tops box office, scoring second-biggest opening of the year
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was the second-biggest opening in 2022, bringing in $180 million from the United States and Canada in its debut weekend.
Sharp Open For Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ On ‘Wakanda’ Weekend – Specialty Box Office
The Fabelmans grossed an estimated $160k this weekend at four theaters in NY and LA. That’s a $40K per screen average, on par with recent strong (for post-Covid) specialty openings like The Banshees Of Inisherin (at $45k PSA) and Tár (also $40k), both on four screens too, reflecting a definite pickup in the specialty space. Spielberg’s written, directed and produced semi-autobiographical tale debuted into one of the biggest openings of the year with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Universal Pictures’ release has the potential to drum up strong weekday business from older demos (U’s Ticket To Paradise has) that don’t feel the need to...
