Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Related
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Eleven Warriors
Dallan Hayden Cracks 100 Yards, Kojo Antwi Sheds His Redshirt and George Fitzpatrick Makes His Debut
After Ohio State went three-and-out to start the game, it appeared the weather was going to be detrimental to the Buckeyes' high-powered offense for a second straight week. The fears were allayed when Ryan Day's team found the endzone on the next three possessions en route to a 56-14 blowout victory over Indiana.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52
A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Left with Lasting Impression of Ohio State Following the Buckeyes’ 56-14 Victory over Indiana
In its second to last home game of the regular season, Ohio State made the most of its opportunity to impress recruits during its 56-14 victory over Indiana Saturday. Several highly-touted prospects from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes were in attendance and enjoyed their experience at Ohio Stadium, winter flurries and all.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 12 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll appears to be locked in for the next couple of weeks. Georgia remains No. 1 and held on to all 62 of its first-place votes in the new poll released Sunday afternoon. Ohio State...
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread at Maryland? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Only once in Ohio State football’s series with Maryland have the Buckeyes failed to win by at least three touchdowns. That one instance, though, has some relevance this week. The Buckeyes opened as 27-point favorites for Saturday’s game in College Park, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. It is OSU’s first visit to Maryland since 2018.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Turns in Dominant Performance By Establishing Run Game and Overwhelming the Hoosier Lines
Last week, we let Chop summarize the Northwestern game via Tweet to open the Debriefing, and it just felt right to give him the first word again this week. Ohio State returned to the friendly confines of The Horseshoe, and although the snow swirled a wee bit from time to time, the Buckeyes turned in the performance fans expected to see a week ago, running roughshod over an outmanned, overmatched Big Ten basement dweller.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Indiana, 56-14, to Improve to 10-0
The weather didn’t slow Ohio State down this week. With the temperature below 40 degrees and snow flurries in the sky at Ohio Stadium, but much calmer winds than a week earlier at Northwestern, the Buckeyes heated up quickly and burned through the visiting Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, earning a 56-14 win in their penultimate home game of the season to improve to 10-0 on the year.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb‘s Touchdown Was Incredible, Marvin Harrison Jr. is Not Human and C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Campaign Continues
We have a lot of good stuff in today's Skull Session. Spoiler: It starts with Kamryn Babb. WHAT A MOMENT. Kamryn Babb caught his first career pass and scored his first career touchdown for Ohio State on Saturday. After five years of perseverance, he finally had his time to shine. Is it even possible to describe how freakin’ cool that was?
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Captain Kamryn Babb Makes First Career Catch, Touchdown in Season Debut Against Indiana
Kamryn Babb made the first catch of his college career Saturday. It doubled as his first touchdown as the Buckeye captain played his first snaps of the season against Indiana. Knee injuries have largely derailed Babb's college career to this point, with several ACL tears keeping him off the field for the entirety of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. Babb played in seven games in 2020, but only in a limited capacity, and never caught a pass.
Eleven Warriors
Kamryn Babb and Lathan Ransom Earn Top Honors for Performances Against Indiana on Saturday
After every Ohio State win this season, we honor two Buckeyes with awards for offensive and defensive player of the week. This week's Eleven Warriors offensive player of the week was a clear choice in veteran wide receiver Kamryn Babb, while Lathan Ransom earns our defensive player of the week honors.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 56-14 Victory over Indiana
Weather conditions may have been far from perfect, but Ohio State's offense got back on track regardless. The Buckeyes throttled Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium behind five touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season with a road matchup against Maryland looming next week.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Records Ohio State's First Blocked Punt Since the 2019 Season
In addition to a loaded box score – which includes eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a pass breakup midway through the third quarter – against Indiana, Ransom also blocked a punt that set up an Ohio State touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Cade Stover.
Eleven Warriors
Lathan Ransom Comes Up Big, Short-Yardage Running Struggles Frustrate Ryan Day and Several Injured Buckeyes Expected Back for Maryland
Lathan Ransom had his best game of what had already been an excellent junior season in Ohio State’s win over Indiana on Saturday. The Ohio State safety had nine total tackles for the second week in a row, tying his career-high. Entering Saturday’s game with only one career sack, Ransom recorded 1.5 sacks against the Hoosiers. Ransom recorded his second pass breakup of the season.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game Against Maryland Set for 3:30 Kickoff on ABC
The Buckeyes' final road game on the regular season schedule will take place at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday on ABC. The kickoff time for Ohio State’s game at Maryland next Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, where the Buckeyes will play their last of four regular-season road game, was posted on the Big Ten’s official website early Sunday morning.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Easily Handle Hoosiers, Have One Tune Up Left Before 'The Game'
No. 2 Ohio State enjoyed a plethora of positive moments during a 56-14 drubbing of Indiana yesterday in Ohio Stadium while moving to 10-0 on the season. In the feel-good happening of the year, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, after enduring four ACL tears and other maladies over the last many seasons, snagged his first career touchdown catch to cap the scoring. The Ohio State bench went wild in celebration of Babb's moment, and the captain rightfully soaked it all in.
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
saturdaytradition.com
Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff
It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
Comments / 0