Eleven Warriors

Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0

No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Captain Jamaal Brown Dies At 52

A four-year starter and former captain of the Ohio State men's basketball team has passed away. Jamaal Brown, who played for the Buckeyes from the 1988-89 through 1991-92 seasons, died at age 52 in his home in Texas over the weekend, the program announced in a Monday release. Brown was a key member of two Big Ten championship teams at Ohio State in his final two years with the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Turns in Dominant Performance By Establishing Run Game and Overwhelming the Hoosier Lines

Last week, we let Chop summarize the Northwestern game via Tweet to open the Debriefing, and it just felt right to give him the first word again this week. Ohio State returned to the friendly confines of The Horseshoe, and although the snow swirled a wee bit from time to time, the Buckeyes turned in the performance fans expected to see a week ago, running roughshod over an outmanned, overmatched Big Ten basement dweller.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Dominates Indiana, 56-14, to Improve to 10-0

The weather didn’t slow Ohio State down this week. With the temperature below 40 degrees and snow flurries in the sky at Ohio Stadium, but much calmer winds than a week earlier at Northwestern, the Buckeyes heated up quickly and burned through the visiting Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, earning a 56-14 win in their penultimate home game of the season to improve to 10-0 on the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kamryn Babb‘s Touchdown Was Incredible, Marvin Harrison Jr. is Not Human and C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Campaign Continues

We have a lot of good stuff in today's Skull Session. Spoiler: It starts with Kamryn Babb. WHAT A MOMENT. Kamryn Babb caught his first career pass and scored his first career touchdown for Ohio State on Saturday. After five years of perseverance, he finally had his time to shine. Is it even possible to describe how freakin’ cool that was?
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Captain Kamryn Babb Makes First Career Catch, Touchdown in Season Debut Against Indiana

Kamryn Babb made the first catch of his college career Saturday. It doubled as his first touchdown as the Buckeye captain played his first snaps of the season against Indiana. Knee injuries have largely derailed Babb's college career to this point, with several ACL tears keeping him off the field for the entirety of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons. Babb played in seven games in 2020, but only in a limited capacity, and never caught a pass.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 56-14 Victory over Indiana

Weather conditions may have been far from perfect, but Ohio State's offense got back on track regardless. The Buckeyes throttled Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium behind five touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season with a road matchup against Maryland looming next week.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Lathan Ransom Comes Up Big, Short-Yardage Running Struggles Frustrate Ryan Day and Several Injured Buckeyes Expected Back for Maryland

Lathan Ransom had his best game of what had already been an excellent junior season in Ohio State’s win over Indiana on Saturday. The Ohio State safety had nine total tackles for the second week in a row, tying his career-high. Entering Saturday’s game with only one career sack, Ransom recorded 1.5 sacks against the Hoosiers. Ransom recorded his second pass breakup of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game Against Maryland Set for 3:30 Kickoff on ABC

The Buckeyes' final road game on the regular season schedule will take place at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday on ABC. The kickoff time for Ohio State’s game at Maryland next Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, where the Buckeyes will play their last of four regular-season road game, was posted on the Big Ten’s official website early Sunday morning.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Easily Handle Hoosiers, Have One Tune Up Left Before 'The Game'

No. 2 Ohio State enjoyed a plethora of positive moments during a 56-14 drubbing of Indiana yesterday in Ohio Stadium while moving to 10-0 on the season. In the feel-good happening of the year, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, after enduring four ACL tears and other maladies over the last many seasons, snagged his first career touchdown catch to cap the scoring. The Ohio State bench went wild in celebration of Babb's moment, and the captain rightfully soaked it all in.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff

It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
