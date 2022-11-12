Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Related
Scenes as Manheim Township outlasts CV in D3, 6A football playoffs
Manheim Township defeats Cumberland Valley 37-31 in a 2022 District 3, Class 6A football quarterfinal playoff game at Mechanicsburg, Pa., Nov. 11, 2022. Manheim Township advances to the District 3 semifinals on Nov. 18 when they will meet Hempfield at 7 p.m. at Hempfield High School.
#5 Manheim Township edge out #4 Cumberland Valley in District III 6A Quarterfinals
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Township squeezed out an impressive 37-31 win over (#4) Cumberland Valley in the District III 6A Quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Township will play (#1) Hempfield in the District III 6A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime […]
Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
4 Mid-Penn field hockey teams move to within a win of playing for state title
A quartet of Mid-Penn field hockey teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. Lower Dauphin knocked off Great Valley, 2-1, in overtime to move to the 3A semifinals. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg defeated Crestwood, 3-2, in overtime, and Palmyra defeated Twin Valley, 5-0, as both of those teams booked 2A semifinal appearances.
3 Mid-Penn soccer teams now just a win away from state title appearances
A trio of Mid-Penn soccer teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. On the girls’ side, Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Archbishop Wood to advance to the 3A semifinals. They will face Upper Perkiomen Tuesday for a chance to play in the state title game. Central Dauphin also advanced to the 4A semifinals with a win over North Allegheny. The Rams will play Owen J. Roberts Tuesday with a title trip on the line.
Updated District 3 football tournament brackets through weekend play of Nov. 11-12
District 3 football championships have been awarded to two Mid-Penn Conference schools -- Steelton-Highspire in Class 1A and Trinity in Class 2A. Four more championships will be decided in the next two weekends.
Hayden Johnson’s 32-yard TD pass to Landon Kennel carries Manheim Twp. past Cumberland Valley in District 3 quarterfinal
MECHANICSBURG— It wasn’t the happiest of endings for Josh Oswalt’s Eagles on Friday against Manheim Township during the District 3 6A quarterfinals. But his group of guys never stopped battling in the back-and-forth dog fight.
Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal
EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
CV hosts Manheim Township in a 2022 D3 quarterfinal football playoff game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Wilson at Harrisburg playoff football live stream: Watch here
After 10 weeks of hard-fought regular season action, playoff football is returning to Severance Field. On Friday, the Cougars open up their District 3 6A playoff run with a rematch of the 2021 district title game, as Harrisburg looks to once again top the Wilson Bulldogs.
More than 1,100 competitors turn out for 50th Harrisburg marathon: photos
Luke Termorshuizen, of Annapolis, Maryland, was the winner of Sunday’s 50th YMCA Harrisburg Marathon. Termorshuizen, 22, finished in a time of 2:34:25.59 on a partly sunny and windy mid-November morning. Jon French, 39, of Syracuse, New York, was second in 2:36:36.79. David Herr, 24, of Akron, Ohio; C Fred...
Still under cloud of controversy, Camden hoops expected to name Wayns next coach
In hopes of directing its nationally ranked boys basketball team to a second-straight Group 2 state championship this winter, published reports say Maalik Wayns will be Camden’s head coach. The former Villanova standout replaces Rick Brunson, who stepped down to take a position on the New York Knicks coaching...
Heating costs; Santa’s schedule; governor’s race: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 48; Low: 29. Partly cloudy. Heating costs: People in the Harrisburg area – and across the nation – are facing an uncertain winter because of what is expected to be a sustained high in heating prices. Governor’s race: Sen. Doug Mastriano has conceded his defeat to Attorney...
WGAL
Crash causing long backups on Interstate 81 between Lebanon, Pine Grove exits
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Interstate 81 this afternoon in Lebanon County. Pennsylvania State Police said an overturned box truck is slowing traffic in Union Township. The stretch of road is between the Lebanon and Pine Grove exits. The truck overturned in the southbound...
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
WGAL
Be prepared for road construction on Route 30
Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was...
Pavelski, Oettinger help Sharks extend Flyers losing streak to 3
PHILADELPHIA – Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game...
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County: report
Emergency crews are currently battling a Sunday evening fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call was reported around 7:45 p.m., according to a report by WGAL. Dispatch confirmed the blaze is a barn fire. The fire is currently being worked...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0