A trio of Mid-Penn soccer teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. On the girls’ side, Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Archbishop Wood to advance to the 3A semifinals. They will face Upper Perkiomen Tuesday for a chance to play in the state title game. Central Dauphin also advanced to the 4A semifinals with a win over North Allegheny. The Rams will play Owen J. Roberts Tuesday with a title trip on the line.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO